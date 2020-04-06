Chief Tablighi Jamaat sent a second statement with three other questions – Delhi news

The Delhi Criminal Investigative Branch, which is investigating Chief Tablighi Jamaat and his associates, sent a second notice to Maulan Saad seeking answers to three more questions regarding religious gatherings in mid-March at the group’s six-storey building in Nizamuddin Basta, which became the largest focus of coronavirus disease ( Covid-19) in the country.

Saad and six senior Jamaat officials have been booked in violation of several prohibition orders issued to stop the spread of disease (Covid-19) under sections of the Epidemiological Diseases Act of 1897. Saad also faces charges of criminal conspiracy.

Click here for full coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Jamaat headquarters, also known as Markaz, has so far been linked to over 1445 infections, or about 35% of the total number of cases in India in 17 states and territories of the Union, according to details released by the Union Health Ministry.

Saad’s agent, Fuzail Ayyubi, confirmed that police had sent a second questionnaire to his client.

“In another questionnaire, the investigating officer (IO) requested some information. Most of the questions were answered in the first questionnaire and told them that some questions took time. We were unable to gain access to some of the records they requested due to the lock. They asked for some clarification in another statement, “he said.

While crime branch officials declined to comment on the progress of the investigation, one police officer, who did not want to be named, said the three questions asked for details of the people who attended the assembly inside Markaz. The officer added that some of the documents and records provided by Markaz in response to the first notice were in Urdu, which is why they need clarification.

On Sunday afternoon, a team of five experts from the Department of Biology, Chemistry, Computational Forensics and Photo-Departments of the Central Forensic Laboratory visited the Markaz Building. “The Delhi police said they would send the exhibitions to us later. Our staff who entered the building were advised to threaten quarantine as a precaution, “said a forensic scientist, adding that no electronic devices had been pulled from the building.

In the first notification, which had 26 questions, sent on April 1, the IO requested details of CCTV cameras inside the building and asked Saad to preserve all CCTV footage. Other requested information included the original register / data / records kept by the building with information on those who attended the meetings after March 12. Police also asked for details of all the people, including strangers, who were present at the building last month. There was also the question of steps taken by the administration to disperse the rally after the government’s restraining orders were issued.

Police have accused Saad of ignoring the orders of the Delhi government on March 13-16 banning religious congregations and restricting all gatherings to no more than 200 people. Police said there were about 2,300 people inside the building despite the sidewalks.

Saad’s lawyer denied reports that Tablighi’s boss had been dismissed. “We have not yet been summoned. Maulana is being quarantined on the advice of a doctor. He will cooperate with the police when he is called,” Ayyubi said

Police have set up barricades on all lanes leading to Markaz. A total of 2361 people, including about 250 strangers, were evacuated from the building with the help of health department officials in the operation, which began March 29 and ended March 31.

The evacuees were sent to hospitals for testing, or to state-run quarantine centers.

, (TagsToTranslate) Markaz