Chiefs, 49ers, are coming to Miami for Super Bowl week

MIAMI (AP) – Kansas City waited 50 years to return to a Super Bowl. And then the chiefs had to wait a few minutes longer when they arrived in Miami.

It took approximately three attempts for the workers at Miami International Airport to own one of the escalators that the chiefs used to properly align the plane with the front door of their rented jet. The delay was brief and coach Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs delegation headed to the hangar to get to the waiting buses.

A handful of local politicians and officials were at the airport to greet the teams, while loud hip-hop music boomed through the maintenance hangar used for arrivals.

No players or coaches spoke to reporters in the hangar. The first media session for the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers – which arrived a few hours after the Chiefs on Sunday – is Monday night when the NFL hosts the Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park.

Super Bowl 54 is next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Even when football started its biggest week, basketball was in the minds of the teams. Both teams paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on social media on Sunday, whose shocking death in a helicopter crash last Sunday was felt worldwide.

“A legend went too early,” wrote the 49ers.

Frank Clark, Chiefs defensive end, added on Twitter: “I’m devastated, RIP to my idol, Bean, 8, 24, the goat, the black mamba.” Wow. “And Chiefs Cornerback Bashaud Breeland called it a” sad day in America “.

A handful of volunteers greeted players, coaches, and employees as they walked down the stairs. Everyone was given a floral baseball cap, and many players held up their phones to record a video of their arrival at the Super Bowl.

Some of the 49ers danced on time to the music of a nearby DJ when they said goodbye. Even the flight attendants on the Chiefs’ flight celebrated this moment – they gathered up on the stairs to take a group picture as soon as their passengers lost the plan, and then some of them pulled out their phones to include a few pictures of To see players.