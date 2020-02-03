Chiefs’ comeback has led to an increase in the first Super Bowl ratings since 2015

February 3 (UPI) – The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LIV with an average of 99.9 million viewers over the San Francisco 49ers. This was the first increase in ratings for the NFL championship game in five years.

The Nielsen-based company announced on Monday that the number of spectators increased slightly compared to last year’s Super Bowl match between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. The 2019 edition of the NFL title game attracted 98.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Super Bowl attendance has been declining since the record 114.4 million viewers in 2015 when the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl XLIX.

Overall, Fox estimated the game had 102 million viewers on Sunday, including those who watched Fox Deportes or NFL and Verizon streaming services. This number of spectators makes Super Bowl LIV the 10th most watched NFL championship game in history.

The biggest game of the year lived up to the hype and audiences across the country caught the eye

Super Bowl LIV on FOX is the 10th most viewed Super Bowl in history. # SBLIV pic.twitter.com/QsfFyyMGjh – FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) February 3, 2020

The Super Bowl LIV half-time performance shared by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira was seen by 103 million viewers, according to Fox. That was a four percent increase in viewership over last year’s half-time performance led by Maroon 5 and rapper Travis Scott.

With 2.2 million social media engagements, Lopez was the main attraction of the title game, according to Nielsen. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the most socially committed athlete account related to the Super Bowl with more than 514,000 social media engagements.