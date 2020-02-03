Chiefs Defeat 49ers for their first Super Bowl win in 50 years

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce celebrates with teammates after touching the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa / Getty Images)

After a few late theaters by Patrick Mahomes and his company, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the first time in 50 years. After the San Francisco 49ers ‘defense was limited to just 10 points in the first half and remained at 20 to 10 points in the third quarter, the Chiefs’ offensive exploded at the end of the fourth quarter with three direct touchdown drives and a final score of 31: 0 .20.

Patrick Mahomes on this trip:

5.5

60 meters

1 TD

Chiefs lead 24-20.

DAMIEN. WILLIAMS.

38 YARD TOUCHDOWN. #ChiefsKingdom

The 49ers initially scored a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter, but were answered 7-3 with a 75-yard touchdown drive from the Chiefs. After a field goal from Chiefs, an interception by Jimmy Garoppolo and a touchdown pass of 15 meters from Garoppolo to Kyle Juszcyk, the game was between halves 10 and 10 at halftime.

Another Robbie Gould goal for the 49ers and a touchdown by Raheem Mostert in the third quarter made it look as if the 49ers had lost the game, but Mahomes struck Travis Kelce 6:13 in the end zone to take the 49ers’ lead shorten three and hit Damien Williams on the third goal with a touchdown pass to give the bosses a 24-20 lead.

The 49ers still had time to react, but Garoppolo was fired in fourth place, giving the chiefs the opportunity to score again. They did this thanks to a Williams touchdown of just 1:12, which gave the franchise its first Super Bowl win since 1970.

FINAL: The @Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions! #SBLIV #ChiefsKingdom

