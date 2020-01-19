Chiefs defeated titans and reached the first Super Bowl in 50 years

Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) flexes his muscles after touching the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Jason Hanna / UPI | Stock Photo

Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes heads down the sidelines on Sunday for a 27-yard touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. Photo by Jason Hanna / UPI | Stock Photo

Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolls out of his pocket on the way to a 27-yard touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Photo by Jason Hanna / UPI | Stock Photo

Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks up after crossing the goal line after a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Photo by Jason Hanna / UPI | Stock Photo

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

The quarterback of the Kansas City Chief, Patrick Mahomes (15), faces the game against the Tennessee Titans. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Deon Yelder (82) greets the players before the game before competing against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) wants to give up in the first quarter and has to evade the defensive end of Kansas City Chief Frank Clark (55) on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Tennessee Titans with Derrick Henry (22) will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry (22) is close behind MyCole Pruitt (85) after beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Tyreek Hill, the recipient of the Kansas City Chiefs, will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with Sammy Watkins (14) and Eric Fisher (72), who scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Tyreek Hill (10) of Kansas City Chiefs will meet Logan Ryan (26) of Tennessee Titans in the second quarter on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Tennessee Titan’s offensive duel Dennis Kelly (71) celebrates with offensive duel Taylor Lewan (77) after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Tennessee Titans run back Derrick Henry runs into the apartment against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Photo by Jason Hanna / UPI | Stock Photo

Tyreek Hill (10), the recipient of the Kansas City Chiefs, greets players during the pre-game celebrations before competing against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Tennessee Titans in linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) leads the team in one vocal before heading off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Tennessee Titans Wide Receiver A.J. Brown (11) passes a pass against Kansas City Chiefs in linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) in the second quarter on Sunday. Photo by Kyle Rivas / UPI | Stock Photo

Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a jump pass against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Photo by Jason Hanna / UPI | Stock Photo

Corey Davis (84) is attacked by the Kansas City bosses outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) in the first quarter on Sunday. Photo by Jason Hanna / UPI | Stock Photo

Tennessee Titans, who run back Derrick Henry (22), pounce on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Photo by Jason Hanna / UPI | Stock Photo

January 19 (UPI) – The Kansas City Chiefs beat their Super Bowl ticket for the first time in 50 years, beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in Sunday’s AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

A year after a home loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes provided four touchdowns to end the Super Bowl drought in Kansas City. The 50-year track was the longest between two Super Bowl appearances for a single team in NFL history.

In two weeks at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the Chiefs will play the winner of the NFC championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes was outstanding in the passing game, but it was his excellent 27-yard touchdown towards the end of the first half that gave the Chiefs their first lead and momentum. From that point on, Kansas City contained Titan Star, who ran back Derrick Henry, and restricted Tennessee to only seven points in the second half.

After Greg Joseph’s 30-yard field goal and a 4-yard touchdown by Henry, the Titans took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Mahomes connected to the wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown of 8 yards, with 46 seconds remaining in the first frame to score 10-7.

Titan offensive coordinator Arthur Smith faked the Chiefs’ defense in mid-second quarter with a game action pass to Lineman Dennis Kelly. Tannehill falsified a handover to Henry and found Kelly in the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown, giving the Titans a 17-7 lead.

Mahomes and the chiefs scored 28 unanswered points after Sammy Watkins caught a 60-yard touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter. Anthony Firkser pulled a 22-yard pass from Tannehill to reduce the Titan’s deficit to 35-24, but Tennessee was unable to score another goal.

Tannehill was over 21-of-31 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Henry recorded 19 runs for 69 yards and a rushing score.

Mahomes completed 23 of 35 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns. He added eight carry for 53 yards and a quick touchdown.

Chief traffic jam Damien Williams had 17 stretches for 45 yards and one landing. Watkins had seven receptions for 114 yards and a score, and Hill finished with five catches for 67 yards and two received touchdowns.

