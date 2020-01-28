Chiefs Fan is inspired by Toy Story films for the new Andy Reid tattoo

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. (WDAF) – Coach Andy Reid has a boyfriend in a fan who was inspired in Disney-Pixar’s film “Toy Story” to pay homage to the chief’s head coach.

Jesse Glidewell recently had Reid’s first name tattooed on the bottom of his foot. The idea first came to him when the bosses defeated the Houston Texans in the playoff division round.

“I posted on Facebook when we go to the Super Bowl, I get this tattoo,” he said.

He kept his promise when the bosses won the AFC championship. Glidewell, who has too many tattoos to count, couldn’t believe that after more than 30 years after following the chiefs, they were finally going to the big game.

The father of three said that his children’s love for “Toy Story” had inspired him, so he decided to write Reid’s name on his foot, like Woody’s boots in the children’s film.

“It’s only been great things since he came to Kansas City,” he said. “I knew we would come to the Super Bowl one day, but I didn’t think it would be so soon. He’s a great coach, great.”

Karl Salyer is a co-owner of Painted Lady Tattoo in Higginsville, Missouri. He is also Glidewell’s friend and nudged him to follow his word.

“I commented and said,” I know a place, “and that I would hold him there, so he knew he was in trouble at the time,” said Salyer.

Salyer had never colored the sole of a foot before, but he was ready for the challenge.

“They are difficult to overcome and regenerate skin cells much faster,” he said. “There were some challenges, like stretching the skin and piercing some of these callused areas.”

Slayer, who has done a lot of tattoos, said he particularly liked them.

“Because I don’t think Andy Reid gets the recognition. He really deserves to get the team where it is now,” he added.

Glidewell said that “Andy” wasn’t the worst pain he’d ever felt in the chair, but he’s glad it only took 20 minutes.

“It’s almost like being a Chiefs fan for 30 years. It was painful at times, but it was worth it,” he said.

What does he plan to do when the Chiefs bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City?

“I only get huge (Super Bowl) Roman numerals on the bottom of my other foot if they win,” he said.

The “Andy” tattoo from Glidewell requires regular improvements, as the name fades over time, as in the film.

“I want it to be there forever. He needs to fix it up a bit, so I hope you’re ready, Karl, ”Glidewell said to his friend.

The tattoo costs about $ 60 and comes with a free rework.