Chiefs Fan plans to open a special whiskey from the Super Bowl IV win if the team wins in Miami

CAMERON, Mo. (WDAF) – A Missouri man hopes the Chiefs will become Super Bowl champions so that he can finally open a rare bottle of whiskey they recently won.

Mike Loyd was not always a Chiefs fan. It was his wife’s father, Milton, who first introduced him to football and the team.

“It started in the late 1980s after I married my wife,” he told the WDAF.

Watching the Chiefs on Sundays became a ritual for Mike and Milton until Milton’s death five years ago.

“He was 76 years old. His health was bad. He had a heart condition, ”said Mike.

Before Milton died, he gave his son-in-law a limited bottle of McCormick Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The Weston-based distillery made fewer than 1,000 of them to commemorate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in 1970.

“I was shocked,” said Mike’s wife Mindy Loyd. “I didn’t say anything. Mom didn’t say anything. I think Mike was a bit shocked too, but Dad gave him the bottle.”

Mindy couldn’t believe that her father gave the bottle to her husband because she has two older brothers, one of whom, she said, loves football. At the same time, she realized how much football had brought her husband and father together.

“I think Dad had a special place for Michael,” she said. “He was there for him. Michael helped mom and dad a lot. “

Mike told his father-in-law that he wouldn’t open the bottle until the Chiefs won a Super Bowl.

“I wish he was still here. He would love to see this game appear, ”he said.

Now that the chiefs are on their way to the big game, Mike only wants to break the bottle if they knock the San Francisco 49ers off the table in Miami.

“We’re going to Weston. He’s buried there. We’re going to shoot him,” he said.

McCormick Distilling Company does not currently produce much whiskey. However, their 360-brand vodka is the Chiefs’ official vodka. And if they win, the company plans to make vodka commemorative bottles this time.