Chief’s fan will receive free Super Bowl tickets if he is named a driver

GRAIN VALLEY, MO – A UPS driver from Grain Valley drives to the Super Bowl in Miami. But he didn’t buy the tickets. He deserves it.

“I just stopped for a second and your heart is racing,” said Kameron Rees. “All thoughts go, ‘Is it really real? Or am I being played?'”

Rees received a text message telling him that he had won Super Bowl LIV tickets next Sunday. He said two other people got the same message but didn’t respond – and gave him the two playing cards.

“So we will be excited for two and a half days and only a short vacation of a dream will come true,” said Rees.

It is thanks to this season ticket holder that he is the designated driver on several match days.

“Come to find out it was from 25,000 people,” said Rees.

Rees was chosen at random by the NFL and the coalition team, which stands for techniques for effective alcohol management. They promote responsible drinking and positive fan behavior at sporting events. Rees shines in both.

Every Chiefs fan will tell you that tailgating in the Arrowhead parking lot is a separate event. So Rees doesn’t mind being the DD.

He also knows personally the dangers of drinking and driving.

“I have family members who are unfortunately going through some things. For me, it really hits home,” said Rees. “It usually doesn’t just affect you, but a lot of people around you, families you don’t even know.”

Rees decided to take his father to the Super Bowl.

“My father took me to my first Chiefs game when I was 4,” said Rees, “and I can take him 26 years later.”

Air, hotel, and $ 1,400 tickets are all paid for, but Rees said it is priceless to take care of “precious cargo.”

“There is no really better reward than making sure everyone gets home safely,” said Rees.

He travels to Miami next Friday and gives his word to Chiefs Kingdom.

“I promise my voice will be gone,” said Rees. “I’m here to scream and be loud and proud like we’re all in Chiefs Kingdom. So I’ve got you.”