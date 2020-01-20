Chiefs overcome early deficit, defeating Titans 35-24 for AFC championship

Tyrant Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs holds up the Lamar Hunt trophy after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. The chiefs defeated the titans 35-24.

David Eulitt / Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will play in their first Super Bowl in 50 years after an exciting victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

It was not easy for the home team. Tennessee excelled 17: 7 in the first half of the game by returning Derrick Henry, who had anchored his team to impressive victories over the Patriots and Ravens. However, there is a downside to focusing your offense on one player: shut him down and you have effectively defended all of your offense. And when the chiefs found out, they minimized Tennessee’s influence on the rest of the game.

The #Titans played well, but they did a few things:

1. Patrick

2. You cannot routinely let Mahomes out of your pocket.

3. You cannot give up the lead before half-time, knowing that you are an ongoing team.

4. You have to force a turnover against the #chiefs

5. Mahomes

– Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho), January 19, 2020

In addition to the home advantage, Kansas City also had Patrick Mahomes, who had a great game. This culminated in a quarterback that had 11 seconds in the first half. This could make Mahome’s heroic deed sound less impressive than it actually was. On the way to the end zone, he also managed to avoid half of Tennessee’s defense. It was a breathtaking piece that catapulted Kansas City to the top. You haven’t given it up for the rest of the game.

Patrick Mahomes is the first player in Chiefs franchise history to ever include multiple Pass TDs and one Rush TDs in a postseason game … in the first half.

The bosses lead the titans, 21-17, at half-time in the AFC championship. pic.twitter.com/gMgCXRjvI7

– ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 19, 2020

Kansas City is next ahead of the NFC Champion on February 2nd. The result is a fantastic Super Bowl.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story in the Washington Post