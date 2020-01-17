Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes plays the leading role with a lot of money on the horizon

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – The Kansas City bosses had just lost to the Tennessee Titans, their fourth loss in the first 10 games of the season, and much of the optimism surrounding the defending AFC champions had begun to vanish in the smoke that blows over Arrowhead Stadium every fall.

At this point, team owner Clark Hunt decided to speak publicly for the first time since the training camp.

“We have had some outstanding players here over the years,” Hunt said with conviction, “but I don’t think we have had one like Patrick Mahomes for a long time.” With him as Chiefs Quarterback, we have a chance every year to be competitive and hopefully fight for an AFC championship and ultimately a Super Bowl. “

It turned out to be a forward-looking statement.

The chiefs haven’t lost in week 10 since that time. They went through the rest of the regular season and climbed out of a 24-0 hole to beat Houston at 51:31 in the playoff division round. And they’ll try to keep up this throw on Sunday when they get a rematch with the Titans at home, with the Super Bowl seat based on the result.

Much of the credit goes to Mahomes, who continued his MVP season with another spectacular run. Despite two missed games with a serious knee injury, he covered 4,000 meters, threw 26 touchdown passes against only five interceptions and was even better against the Texans last weekend.

Mahomes was the first player to pass at least 300 yards, go 50 yards, and score five TD throws in a playoff game, while the Chiefs kept the right mindset on the biggest comeback in franchise history.

“Best quarterback in the NFL,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said afterwards. “He’ll prove it again next week.”

Of course, Mahomes wasn’t the best this season. The ankle injury at the start in Jacksonville and the knee injury in Denver largely slowed him, and the records that Baltimore’s counterpart Lamar Jackson shattered could make him the heir to Mahomes’ “Player of the Year” hardware.

But much to the chagrin of fantasy football fans, statistics only tell part of the story, and in reality Mahomes is a much better quarterback than he was when he was a beginner. The experience he gained when leading the Chiefs to the AFC title game last season was invaluable. His footwork and mechanics are further refined. The photographic memory that allows Mahomes to split defenses in a jiffy has been improved through hundreds of hours of film study.

He still makes every throw in the book, not to mention many that are nowhere to be found. But Mahomes has improved in almost everything else that includes playing the most important position in the modern NFL.

“This guy can make every game on the field perfect,” said Kevin Byard, the titan’s security guard. “I played these guys earlier in the year and I don’t remember until the end of the game and the next day my body was sore. I was mentally tired and I think this is exactly the same feeling that I will have at the end of this game if I am really mentally hooked into every single snapshot and trying to really understand what they are trying to do to us, to defeat us. ‘

All these things – the talent, the mentality, the victorious personality – have made Mahomes one of the best values ​​in professional sports. What he did in his young career was achieved with his rookie contract, which brought him a shadow of over $ 5 million this season or less than what 10 players earn on his own team.

That will change in a record-breaking manner.

The chiefs are able to sign an off-season long-term contract with Mahomes for the first time, and some front office managers assume the current price will be a four- or five-year contract worth around $ 40 million a year becomes. That would roughly correspond to the salary of Steph Curry from Warriors, the highest-paid player in the NBA this season, and to outshine the approximately $ 38 million that Angels’ Mike Trout will earn in 2020 as the highest-paid baseball player ,

The chiefs also planned to structure the contracts of the past seasons with a view to his future.

“We are definitely excited about the opportunity to extend Patrick’s stay with the Chiefs and hope that he will survive his entire career,” said Hunt. “It is probably a bit premature to talk about a new contract. Everyone knows that the first opportunity we have to re-sign it will come at the end of this season. But that is a decision we made with his representatives have to make a decision whether this is the right time or maybe in a year. “

In the meantime, Mahomes only focuses on the AFC title game.

He led the chiefs within a coin flip and a time penalty in which he might have defeated the patriots in extra time last season, and Mahomes admitted that the near-miss drove him through the summer. Now the Chiefs have made their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years and only the titans are in the way.

“I mean, until you win this Super Bowl, I don’t think you can settle for anything,” said Mahomes. “Since you were so close last year, you want to find a way to win. As long as you can’t do this multiple times, you will never be satisfied with where you are.”

LATEST SPORTS STORIES

Carlos Sainz wins the third Dakar Rally title

Carlos Sainz confirmed his third victory in the Dakar Rally on Friday after ensuring that defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah did not flee to the Saudi desert.

Sainz stayed just minutes from Al-At …