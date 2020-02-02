Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy, born in Harrisburg, will be inactive for Super Bowl LIV

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. – One of the Harrisburg-born sons is on a team that is scheduled for Super Bowl LIV.

However, it will probably not be suitable for the big game.

According to Ian Rapoport from ESPN, RB LeSean McCoy, chief of Kansas City, is unlikely to keep up on Sunday:

A Super Bowl LIV storyline: Sounds like #Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy might be inactive tomorrow, sources say. So it goes on now. Two RBs would be active, but KC would use the point to add depth to the D line or other key area.

– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet), February 1, 2020

McCoy, 31, has had a shorter season since week 15.

As a result, McCoy posted career lows in yards (465) and carry (101).

McCoy joined the Chiefs a year before the season when he and former Eagles coach Andy Reid came together in Kansas City.

Reid was the head coach of Philadelphia when the team designed McCoy in 2009.

Now Reid will coach a Chiefs team on Sunday that may have McCoy on the bench.