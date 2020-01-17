Chiefs v. Titans: This is how the teams stack up

KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) – The AFC championship game is on the near horizon. For the Chiefs, this is the second game in which they want to take revenge after the titans defeated them in week 10 of the regular season.

However, this was the beginning of the killing spree of both teams until the end of the season. The chiefs and the titans are now different teams.

Quarterbacks and receivers

If you just look at the post-season numbers that go by, there is no comparison. Titan’s Ryan Tannehill had only a 50 percent completion rate in the last two games against the Patriots and Ravens, throwing 160 yards and 3 touchdowns. He even set a record when he was just one of two quarterbacks who had ever won consecutive playoff games while throwing less than 100 yards each.

Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, managed almost two-thirds of his passes, throwing 321 yards and five touchdowns in the last game alone. He was also without an interception while Tannehill has one.

Passing on and receiving go hand in hand. For the titans, Kalif Raymond, their best mileage receiver, has only received 45 meters in the last two games. The next best receivers each have only three receptions with an average range of less than 10 meters.

Chief’s closest end Travis Kelce has 10 receptions for 134 yards, again in just one game. Sammy Watkins made two receptions for 76 yards and Tyreek Hill made three for 41 yards.

Tannehill is anything but a bad quarterback. He has made some very good passes and is a solid time manager. In addition to Mahomes, the fight in the air should be over before it even starts.

Run back

The titans shine here and Derrick Henry is the man of the hour. As an Alabama alum, this 6-foot beast weighing 240 pounds has conquered a distance of 377 meters in two postseason games. Neither the patriots ‘nor the ravens’ defense was able to stop him, and although he only managed a touchdown, he has been instrumental in long, arduous attempts to wear down the defense.

In contrast, the Chiefs’ racing game is weaker. Patrick Mahomes was actually the main racer in the game against the Texans, putting on 53 yards in 7 rushes. Damien Williams was also used when it mattered. In 12 attempts, he crashed for 47 yards, but also scored two touchdowns.

The Texans ‘running game was where they stood out the most, and although they scored 31 points, they couldn’t keep up with the chiefs’ offensive. We’ll see how the titans stack up in comparison.

team offense

The titans came third in the regular season league for fast yards, averaging 138.9 meters per game. This is a stark contrast to the game played by the Chiefs, in which they averaged only 98.1 meters per game.

The passing game of the titans was however the 21st in the league with an average of 223.9 meters. The chiefs were ranked fifth in passing yards with an average of 281.1 yards.

When it came to the overall length, the gap was narrower. The Titans took 12th place with 362.8 meters per game. Nevertheless, the Chiefs took the cake and finished sixth with 379.2 meters per game.

team defense

The Titans have an average defense and ranked 12th in the average points given up at 20.7 per game. Overall, they tend to allow many yards because their pass defense in the league is only in 24th place. The defense is a bit stronger and only gives up an average of 104.5 meters per game.

The chiefs look a bit better statistically and are in seventh place with an average of 19.2 points per game. They stack in the middle of the street in yards that were abandoned per game, but in yards that were abandoned they ranked eighth and only allow 221.4 per game. However, the fast defense is missing, which occupies 26th place with 128.2 meters per game.

All in all

The defense of the titans is somewhat more severe than that of the chiefs against the Texans. However, both teams have weak points where the others are successful.

If the chiefs can’t bring their defense against flight together, Derrick Henry could have a field day. However, the titans lack passport defense, which is a clear problem against a team as strong in the air as the chiefs. While it’s important to have a good running game, the yards and landings seem to go with the passport, and the chiefs easily win this fight.