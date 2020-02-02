Chiefs vs. 49ers, Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes launches dynasty

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes never really settled on Sunday night and he was mostly unremarkable, but his off-games are better than those of most quarterbacks. Games that are unorthodox to others are not special to him. Their weird is its normal.

And the Chiefs’ clairvoyance of his unusual, unrivaled ability gave them their first Lombardi trophy in half a century. Mahomes led them to a 31-20 Super Bowl win over the 49ers, turning a double-digit deficit into a double-digit lead as if it were nothing.

He avoided pass-rushers and turned so-called pockets into quick somersaults for great profits all night. It was far from graceful, but he ran as well as he passed. And the game that saved the game for the Chiefs, a 44-meter pass to Tyreek Hill at 3 and 15, was as Mahomesian as it could be: a sideways-armed jerk at a player nobody else on the field realized was open.

He finished 26 of 41 for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The scary part for the rest of the NFL is that Mahomes will only get better – not just better than the uneven performance he delivered on Sunday, but better than the two MVP level seasons he has already posted.

He will have many, many more chances to win Super Bowls. In just two seasons as a starter, he has already shown that he is big enough to make every team a participant, regardless of the supporting cast.

The number of quarterbacks currently capable of being three is: Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees. It is an elite club.

Mahomes’ 76 touchdown passes are in seventh place in NFL history for the first three years of a player, and the six players who surpassed him played an average of 15 more games as they all started as rookies. His pass rating of 108.9 is the best ever in three seasons, and the Chiefs are 28-8 (including play-offs) in his starts.

He is productive in talent and self-confidence, and if he was shaken at all by the 20-10 lead of the 49ers with seven minutes left, there was no evidence of that. This is the same man who came 24-0 against the Texans and 10-0 against the Titans to come here.

They were down 20-17, but the game was undoubtedly finished when they forced a point with five minutes. It was inevitable for Mahomes to get through, and it took him little time to put the Chiefs in the end zone on a 5-meter touchdown pass to Damien Williams.

There is every reason to think that Mahomes could be the next Tom Brady. For all Mahomes, including an MVP and at least reaching the conference champion game the last two seasons, he is still one of the 10 youngest start quarterbacks in the NFL.

At 24 he is younger than fellow quarterbacks in the first round of 2017 Deshaun Watson (by a hair) and Mitch Trubisky (by a year).

Brady’s career started the same way and won his first Super Bowl at 24. He and Mahomes usually skipped the usual painful process of crawling through playoff heartbreaks before finally taking the title.

As for the future of the Chiefs, they still have Mahomes cheaply under contract for next season and will soon have him write his own contract extension.

All their top players are signed for at least one more season, including tight end Travis Kelce until 2021 and Hill until ’22. The majority of his line of attack is still a season stuck. Andy Reid has at least a few seasons left, and the Chiefs have highly regarded offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

There is a clear opportunity for them to succeed the Patriots as the next major DFL dynasty. They will do the opposite as the Patriots – usually in the sense that they are driven by offense and sympathetic – but they still have potential for that kind of run.