MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes woke up at the low point of the Chiefs.

Now that the game is perhaps one game, the Chiefs quarterback broke from the funk in which he started the Super Bowl – it was certainly caused by the monster defense of the 49ers – and became the player who has fascinated the NFL for two full seasons.

The result – two touchdowns in a time span of three minutes and 27 seconds to steal the Super Bowl from the 49ers, 31-20, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here was the low point: on the second and fifteenth, with ten past seven to play, Chief’s receiver Tyreek Hill grabbed a 16-meter pass. The 49ers, however, threw the challenge flag and won. That led to the third and fifteenth of the Chiefs’ own 35.

What Mahomes did next was breathtaking. He fell back and hurled a high bent side arm apparently nowhere deep down the left side of the field. When the fall fell from the sky, Hill appeared behind the defenders of the 49ers, ran under the ball and reached 44 meters.

Mahomes threw two straight incompletenesses from the 49ers ’21 before Travis Kelce pulled a pass interference flag into the end zone. The star tight end caught the touchdown at the next game to draw the Chiefs in three.

Arlington Heights native and Rolling Meadows High School alum Jimmy Garoppolo, who had played amazingly Mahomes during the first 50 minutes of the game, threw double deficiencies, but only needed five yards for a first down. From the moment the 49ers indicated, it was clear that the hot hand of Mahomes had not cooled. His 38-yard deep ball along the right sidelines brought the Chiefs to the 49ers ’10. On the third and goal in the 5, he threw back to Damien Williams, who drove and stretched the ball over the front right pylon, giving the Chiefs a four-point lead.

Garoppolo started the ride with 2:39 to play and had no answer. The 49ers started the ride with a 17-yard Raheem Mostert run, but immediately made a false start. On first and fifteen, Garoppolo found Kelce for a win of eight meters. On the second and seventh, he threw a 16-meter pass to Kendrick Bourne to cross the midfield.

Garoppolo then threw three straight incompletenesses. He was fired on fourth and tenth. In an attempt to make the clock, the Chiefs scored again instead – Damien Williams sprinted 38 yards four with a 1:20 touchdown to play.

However, the 49ers meltdown was complete when Garoppolo was chosen by Kendall Fuller – the little brother of Bears cornerback Kyle – with 57 seconds to play.

It was another shattering loss for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator of the Falcons when they remained 31-3 ahead of the Patriots three years ago.