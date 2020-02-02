Chiefs vs. 49ers vs. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira vs.

Photo: Jacopo Raule (Getty Images)

Here’s what happens in the television world on Sunday, February 2nd.

Super Bowl LIV (Fox, 6:30 p.m.): It’s the biggest night of the year for people who love expensive advertising with prominent cameos!

We joke, we joke. The big event of the evening is a very eye-catching Jennifer Lopez concert, in which Shakira will also be seen. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs open for them and lead the after party. They will play soccer instead of music programs of any kind.

There are a number of programs that have nothing to do with the 49ers, the Chiefs, or the music in general and yet have to do with this Super Bowl. There is the Kitten bowl (Stamp, 2 p.m.), the puppy bowl (Animal Planet, 3:00 p.m.), and Here’s how it’s done: Football 2020 Special (Science, 10 p.m.) And of course the various sports networks will have a lot to say all day long. If none of them interest you, there is one Futurama Marathon (Syfy, 5 p.m.)as well as the four brave shows below that go on as if they didn’t have to compete with The Jennifer Lopez on the biggest TV night of the year.

Doctor Who (BBC America, 8 p.m.)

The outsider (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Avenue 5 (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Limit your enthusiasm (HBO, 10:30 p.m.)

The Masked Singer (Fox, 10.30 p.m. or when football ends after J.Lo, premiere in season three): After someone wins, this fool show returns to sing and dance more surreal and to make some really unbearable comments from judges.

Make your guesses, eat your food and enjoy.