child-grazed-in-west-pullman-capturing-right-after-shots-fired-on-i-57-in-posen

A kid was grazed by a bullet Sunday in West Pullman, 50 % an hour just after photographs have been fired in a similar incident on Interstate 57 in south suburban Posen.

The little one was grazed about 4 a.m. although in a car or truck with four other men and women close to 119th Street and Halsted Avenue, Illinois Condition Police mentioned. Medical awareness for the baby was turned down.

Fifty percent an hour earlier, officers received reports of photographs fired on the Sibley Boulevard westbound ramp to northbound I-57, state police explained.

Officers went to Calumet Park to communicate with individuals thought to have been included in both shootings, law enforcement reported. Two male travellers in a automobile qualified in the first capturing were uninjured.

The Sibley Boulevard ramp where the very first capturing transpired was shut down from four: 05 a.m. right until seven: 48 a.m., police reported. The shootings stay less than investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the capturing or has information and facts is asked to get in touch with Illinois Condition Police at 847-294-4400.

