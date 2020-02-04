Child in intensive care after taking meth, couple arrested

Over 100 million people have seen Super Bowl LIV



Minnesota woman is reunited with dog after seeing him on Bradenton Brewery beer cans



The close end of the Tampa Bay Vipers, Colin Thompson, shares part of his childhood with us



Jordan McCray, a Tampa Bay Vipers center, talks about the start of the regular season



Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies 1



Clearwater Police Dept. welcome 13 babies



The witness remembers a terrible crash in which 3 family members were killed on US-19, 2 suspects on the run



Results for couple after gift cards were destroyed



Gift cards destroyed



The Tampa Bay Vipers volunteer at a food bank in Plant City



Trafficking arrest



Earth Fare to close all stores and start selling inventory

