Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County

By
Nellie McDonald
-
child-killed,-mother-injured-by-hit-and-run-driver-in-hillsborough-county

HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for the driver that hit and killed a 5-year-old child walking with their mother on Rogers Road Saturday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 9: 23 p.m. When deputies arrived, they immediately began CPR on the child until the fire department arrived.

The child was then life-flighted to Tampa General Hospital but was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The child’s mother is expected to survive.

Deputies said the driver never stopped to help the mother and child after the crash.

The vehicle is described as an unknown make, light colored sedan. The pictured vehicle above was seen in the area of the time of the hit and run and may have witnessed the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813)247-8200.

Top Videos

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

Thumbnail for the video titled

41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school

Thumbnail for the video titled

3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

Thumbnail for the video titled

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled

Man robbed after Grindr meet

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Flippenout’ Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woman needs insurance money

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss