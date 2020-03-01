Child of S.D. officers dies in sudden cardiac event, donates 5 organs to save lives

Nellie McDonald
Courtesy: Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (WFLA) — A 1-year-old child of two South Dakota officers died in a sudden cardiac event at the family’s home last week and had five of his organs donated to save others in need.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said Transport Officer Brett Casey and his wife, JSC Correctional Officer Murphy Casey lost their son, Christopher, Tuesday shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Doctors were unable to save Christopher, but the boy was able to save the lives of others in need by donating five of his organs.

In addition to a pizza and bake sale Monday, the sheriff’s office has set up a GoFundMe page where the public can contribute to the two officers during this very tragic time.

You can visit the page here.

