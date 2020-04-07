Child Sex Punishment against Former Pope Francis Francis who was canceled by the Australian High Court

Australian Cardinal George Pell was released from prison after his sentence was overturned by the High Court on Monday. Pell has been convicted of sexually abusing two boys.

Pell was allegedly involved in sexual offenses with young men during the 1990s after finding them drinking wine from the altar after Sunday mass at St. Cathedral. Patrick in Melbourne.

At the time of his conviction, Pell was treasurer of the Vatican and adviser to Pope Francis. When asked about the detectives’ suspicions, Pell called them “a lot of absolute and embarrassing rubbish.”

Pell’s lawyers lost their initial application for Pell’s freedom and chose to take the case to the Australian High Court which granted Pell’s release. He has served six years in prison.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal wrote that it would be possible to appeal because the jury in Pell’s trial “should have entertained doubts about the applicant’s mistakes regarding each offense for which he was sentenced.”

The Court of Appeals Officer “failed to get involved with the question of whether there was still a reasonable possibility that the violation had not taken place, so there should be reasonable doubt about the error [Pell],” according to the High Court’s ruling.

“I have consistently maintained my innocence while suffering from serious injustice,” Pell said in a statement Monday. “This has been fixed today with a unanimous decision of the Court of Appeal.”

“I don’t have bad intentions for my accuser, I don’t want my release adding to the pain and bitterness of so many feelings; there must be enough pain and bitterness,” continued Pell. “But my trial is not a referendum on the Catholic Church: nor is it a referendum on how Church authorities in Australia deal with the crime of pedophilia in the Church. The point is whether I have committed this terrible crime, and I have not done it.”

“The only problem to be examined in this case is whether Cardinal Pell is doing certain

despicable crime, which he has now released, and not about the broader question of how

Church authorities have dealt with sexual harassment, “Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli said in a statement sent to Newsweek on Monday. However, I fully appreciate that people have seen this

the case of the story of another symbol of sexual harassment by a Catholic priest. And that has brought deeper

soul fatigue for believers. “

“Today’s results will be welcomed by many people, including those who believe in cardinal innocence during this long process,” Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge said in a statement Monday. “We also recognize that the decision of the high court will be devastating to others. Many have suffered greatly through this process, which has now reached its conclusion.”

Pell never took a defensive attitude during the trial. Some observers believe that Pell could not have committed a crime as detailed in the allegations. Pell’s defense attorney claimed Pell’s clergy robes would not allow him to expose himself to the plaintiff as described.

President of the Blue Knot Foundation, an Australian victim support group, Dr. Cathy Kezelman said in a statement on Monday that for a victim to “have to prove that you were abused and betrayed can be more than extraordinary considering the profound impact of trauma.”

“The pandemic of child sexual abuse in the Catholic church has threatened the safety of millions of children, becoming adults and the moral fiber of what it means to be human,” Kezelman said. “Pell now has his freedom, but many victims of abuse are never free – trapped in the horrors of evil that destroy their lives.”