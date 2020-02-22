[Child stabbed in combat at Oak Garden substantial faculty]

A kid was stabbed various periods during a struggle outside the house a substantial university Friday in southwest suburban Oak Garden.

Officers responded to a “large fight” involving about 15 men and women about 8: 50 p.m. in the parking good deal of Oak Lawn Group Superior University, 9400 Southwest Highway, Oak Lawn law enforcement said in a assertion.

One slight, whose age and gender weren’t recognized, was hospitalized with a few stab wounds, police stated. The accidents didn’t look to be daily life-threatening.

It is not obvious whether the baby is a college student at the faculty. A basketball recreation was scheduled at the college from six p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, according to a calendar on the school’s website.

Oak Garden police are investigating. Anyone with information and facts about the battle is questioned to phone law enforcement at 708-499-7721 or the idea line at 708-613-8477.

