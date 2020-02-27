child-with-autism-denied-communion-at-new-jersey-church,-household-says

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A New Jersey spouse and children is battling for their church to see the light-weight just after they have been explained to that their son with autism wouldn’t be ready to participate in communion.

Anthony Lacugna’s parents claimed their son is like any other 8-year-outdated, but he has autism and is non-verbal.

“I just want my son to be handled like most people else,” his mother Natalie Lacugna reported. “Irrespective if it really is by means of church, by school, society. He requirements the exact same rights that we all have.”

Their Roman Catholic Church, St. Aloysius in Jackson Township, told the loved ones that Anthony could not receive the sacraments of Reconciliation, or what employed to be identified as confession, and Holy Communion.

“Our entire family members has been brought up Catholic, both equally sides of our family,” Natalie Lacugna stated. “To us, it is pretty vital that we proceed the faith in him. As you all know God says, ‘We are all his small children.'”

The time Natalie was told her son could not obtain the sacraments, she experienced been dealing with the faculty for just about two several years and was informed that was not even a chance.

Natalie also reported the priest who created the decision was not crystal clear with how he arrived at it.

“We have never had any communication with him, in no way, not as soon as,” Natalie Lacugna explained. “He would not even know my son.”

Anthony’s father Jimmy stated the parish has however to contact them in the previous two many years when they started out CCD, or the spiritual education involved with Catholicism.

Following a social media firestorm, the church appeared to rethink, and issued a assertion that seemed to request a way forward:

“Since Monday, we have been researching how we could best aid the most profoundly disabled in a greater way.”

Jimmy claimed the statement will make no guarantees about their son.

“It won’t say Anthony can do his communion this 12 months,” he claimed. “It would not say they will function with us.”

Natalie Lacugna additional that she thinks the scenario is erroneous.

“It’s a shame to our faith,” she said.