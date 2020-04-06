“Childbirth can’t be postponed” – how Holles Street is doing

Ireland is one of safest places in the world having a baby, and according to our maternity staff, this is not going to change because of Covid-19.

At the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) on Holles Street in Dublin, the 900 employees – reception and hospital – have worked to keep women and babies safe and to ensure that they receive the same health care, whatever happens outside. As Professor Shane Higgins, master of the NMH, says, while other hospitals can cancel procedures, “delivery cannot be postponed.”

Prof Shane Higgins, master of the national maternity hospital.

So what did the hospital do to respond? “We have built a hospital in a hospital,” says Professor Higgins. “Now patients with symptoms or positive (for Covid-19) can be treated in the appropriate setting, and the rest of the hospital can continue to function normally.” Half of an entire floor of Holles Street has been converted to an isolation unit, with an obstetrics theater, hall and single rooms with “negative pressure ventilation” – which means the air is changed every five minutes so that harmful particles cannot remain. “The designated unit has allowed us to take care of women in a safer environment, so that midwives and nurses can stay with patients, and women are not alone,” said Mary Brosnan, Director of midwives. A few weeks ago, the room did not exist – now it is operational.

The biggest change for patients is that partners are only allowed in the hospital for the actual delivery. For all other appointments, such as ultrasounds, women come alone. They are greeted at the door by porters, queues are staggered and appointments are arranged to ensure that everyone can keep a physical distance and be comfortable. These measures, recognizes Professor Higgins, “may seem draconian, but patients have contacted us to say that they find them reassuring.”

In cases where patients are not advised to visit the hospital, the hospital – virtually – goes to them. The Holles Street team has assembled a series of videos and other online materials on maternal health, from dietary advice to antivirus protocols. These resources help midwives and neonatal nurses to reach their patients, despite the new rules of physical distance, which is important not only for physical well-being, but also for helping women cope with health problems. mental. “I was stressed,” said one patient, “but it seems much more manageable now.”

Maintaining contact with patients is also important for hospital counselors, who continue to work with vulnerable patients who have experienced pregnancy loss or who have mental health issues and who are particularly in need of support during this period. period of social distancing.

Mary Brosnan, Director of Midwifery, NMH: “The designated unit has allowed us to care for women in a safer environment”

While the partners are allowed to give birth, they cannot stay. “It’s heartbreaking,” says Brosnan, “to see partners say goodbye to their child before they leave.” But when all is well, it is not for long. Professor Higgins points out that when a woman is fit and in good health, she can be discharged within 12 hours using the early home transfer service. Community midwives play a major role in helping women and families adapt, and their role is now more vital than ever. And, although the parents are obviously delighted to be reunited once the mother and baby are out, there are also unforeseen benefits for the current system.

Without the interruptions from visitors, Brosnan says the halls are much quieter places: “Women really rest.”

“Mask, glasses, blouse and gloves”

How do the staff feel about all of this? Even if you are not working on the front line, you can still feel stress around the pandemic. The hospital therefore actively trained staff in the correct procedures for using personal protective equipment (PPE), in person and through online videos. The recurring questions in the media about whether hospitals will have enough PPE are also on people’s minds. Managing Director Ronan Gavin says, “There are certainly enough in the hospital right now, and we are starting to see more coming.”

And although staff take safety very seriously, they are also determined to keep morale high, Professor Grainne Flannelly reinventing the nursery rhyme “Heads, shoulders, knees and toes” for staff, with new words: “Mask, glasses , dress and gloves. “

Shane Mcanaspie and baby Millie Rita Mcanaspie

It is essential to ensure the safety and health of staff so that they can remain in good health and continue to take care of their patients. The lists have changed so that everyone now works in separate teams, reducing overlap and the risk of infection. Staff also wear “Keep a Safe Distance” badges, while the hospital sends out newsletters three times a week, to make sure everyone has the facts on how to treat affected patients and to protect themselves. Everyone I talk to talks about their purpose and their camaraderie. “It’s amazing,” says Brosnan, while other staff say the hospital has always felt like family, “but now, more than ever, we are united.”

Standing together

Solidarity with staff and patients has so far been a redeeming characteristic of the pandemic. Local businesses have supported a local beauty salon donating 1,500 face masks to restaurants and take-out meals delivering meals through the “Feed the Heroes” initiative. The moments of recognition are important, like the applause of the caregivers on the evening of March 26, who left many people in the hospital with tears in their eyes.

No one can pretend that this is not an anxious time – having a baby will always be intimidating – but as Mary Brosnan says: “We are ready to pay attention to them and get through them.”

In some ways, Covid-19 changed everything. But, in other ways, major life events, like becoming a parent, will always transcend a crisis. As a new dad of a little girl posted on social networks: “We have many reasons to be anxious at the moment, so it is more important than ever to remember the positives … We can tell him that it was born at a time when social solidarity was at its highest level. “And how is the family now?” Happy to report that baby and his parents are doing very well. “

Siobhan McGuinness, consultant anesthesiologist; Ingrid Browne, consultant anesthesiologist; and Siobhan Corcoran, obstetrician / consultant gynecologist.

Covid-19: Advice for pregnant women

What to do if you expect and develop symptoms or are diagnosed with Covid-19?

If you are a pregnant woman with symptoms or a diagnosis of Covid-19, it is important to contact the hospital to tell them about your condition. The hospital can advise you and give you all the information you need on how it affects you.

NMH Covid-19 Tips for Pregnant Women

1 If you have symptoms or a diagnosis, when you start labor, you are asked to call the hospital in advance to let them know that you are on the way. We know it can be difficult to remember an extra step while you are in labor, but it will really help us prepare for your arrival.

2 Please do not take public transportation to the hospital.

3 You or your partner must call the hospital again just before you arrive – a quick call to the hospital help line means they can bring a team member to the door in time to meet with you and drive you to your work room in the safest way. .

4 When we meet you, we will give you a mask and ask you to wash your hands or use an alcohol gel. Your medical team will also wear protective equipment as this is the best way for us to take care of you safely and so that we can stay with you.

For anyone worried about having contracted the virus or having pregnancy problems, the hospital has a dedicated helpline available every day from 8h to 20h: (01) 637 3511. And don’t forget, the most important thing we can do to support the medical staff is to stay at home so that they can work more safely.

Emilie Pine is a writer in residence at the National Maternity Hospital.