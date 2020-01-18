Childcare and home care are not an EU market issue, according to the minister

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge is committed to an amendment to EU regulations that require large municipal health contracts to be awarded to European tenders.

De Jonge was in Strasbourg earlier this week to speak with MEPs about the issue that he felt should not be considered free market. “Nursing is not a market, let alone a European market,” De Jonge said on Twitter.

Local authorities in the Netherlands are currently responsible for childcare, elderly care and home care, but must open contracts to companies from across the EU according to EU rules.

“We have never had a Polish or Portuguese childcare provider applying for a Dutch contract,” he said. “It requires an enormous amount of red tape and does not contribute to the quality or continuity of the care services.”

According to De Jonge, it is a particularly Dutch problem because the care services are organized in the Netherlands. And he admitted getting support for change would be a long process.

De Jonge said he hoped MEPs would ask for a review of the functioning of the current rules and that this would be the first step in changing the system.

De Jonge, a minister on behalf of the Christian Democrats, said less than a year ago that the use of market forces in the home health system had gone too far and needed to be restricted.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.