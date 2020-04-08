Childcare as part of the FG-FF framework plan for the coalition

A public childcare system would be managed on an experimental basis in parts of the country under plans contemplated by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for a new government.

The two parties in the civil war are continuing their work on a framework document describing their aspirations for a coalition government.

They hope the document can then be used to convince other small parties to join such an administration. The two sides are expected to meet again this week to finalize the document.

Sources said that one of the proposals under discussion was to test a public child care program in parts of the country, initially focused on community child care.

In recent weeks, the state has pledged to pay educators’ salaries due to the coronavirus crisis, effectively nationalizing the sector temporarily.

However, it is understood that a “path to public childcare” is one of the issues debated by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“Postal code lottery”

A source said initial testing would focus on certain community providers, which are typically run by non-profit organizations and would already receive substantial state funding, subject to a cap for those who participate in the trial. It was also added that the participating areas would be determined by a “postal code lottery”.

Another source said the proposals were still under discussion, but the intention would be to start with trials with the aim of setting up a full state regime over a period of five years.

The two parties have 72 seats between them, eight less than the majority in the Dáil, and senior figures have said that a third party, as well as some independents, will be needed to form a stable government.

However, the Green Party continues its policy of government of national unity and the new leader of the Labor party Alan Kelly declared that his party wanted to join the opposition. Tipperary TD, however, did not rule out offering support to a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael government from the opposition benches, although it told RTÉ that a majority government should take office.

Role of work

Some Labor have privately suggested that he could offer the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael government a confidence and supply agreement or similar agreement for a year to help the country overcome the coronavirus crisis.

The Social Democrats have declared that their policy would not be compatible with a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael government, party sources designate the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar party as the main obstacle to taking office.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke on Tuesday that the framework document would outline the state’s ambition to get much more involved in areas such as health, housing and child care.

A well-placed source of the Social Democrats said that the main concern of the party is the provision of public services and that Fine Gael does not share the same approach.

“The Fine Gael is the opposite of all that, no matter how much Coveney rings on the radio,” said the source. The source added that the Social Democrats, who have six TDs, would be willing to deal with Fianna Fáil if she negotiated with Sinn Féin rather than with Fine Gael.

“There would be a better chance of implementing social democratic policies in this scenario.”

Fianna Fáil chief Micheál Martin and Varadkar ruled out government with Mary Lou McDonald’s party.