“Childhood”: Junichiro Tanizaki’s precious memories of Tokyo

As a rule, autobiographies only disclose as much as the subject selects for transmission. Junichiro Tanizaki, who is known for his exclusion, surprisingly describes his inner life in “childhood years”, especially what has to do with the germination of his sexuality.

Childhood, by Junichiro Tazaki, Translated by Paul McCarthy.

196 pages

KODANSHA INTERNATIONAL, autobiography.

This is less an account of innocence than an introduction to falling in love with female sexuality that would dominate his adult life and art. Instead of distorting his work, it shaped and defined it. The narrative focused on the women who had an impact on childhood: a mother who was described as sensual, attentive but withdrawn, and the young prostitutes who worked in the vicinity of the print shop run by his family.

Tanizaki was born in 1886 in the Nihonbashi commercial district in the capital. In a city where most urban landscapes are only remembered and not in their visible, material forms, his precise descriptions of downtown Tokyo, remarkable family members, and local characters are invaluable.

The cultural geography of Tanizaki’s youth completes Yanagibashi, where his father rented factory premises. As a respected geisha district, it still had a certain cultural appeal, which led Tanizaki to write that he “had never met anyone who shared even a trace of the stylish femininity so characteristic of the Yanagibashi geisha”.

Whether served in or by women, Tanizaki would not have done well in the #MeToo era, but the same could be said of practically all male writers of the time.