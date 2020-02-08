Children and professionals show off their skills at the Dubuque Winter Arts Festival

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) – The Dubuque Winter Arts Festival takes the skills of these snowmen to a whole new level.

For days now, artists like Hugh McCarron have been making sculptures that are made by hand from 300 cubic feet of snow. Six splendid pieces lined the edge of Washington Park along Bluff Street.

“We started around 8pm on Wednesday. We worked every night until nightfall, and we worked a bit late until 6am last night,” said McCarrron. “And today half a day, three and a half days.”

The artists competed for the national championship title. The winner would also have the chance to represent Iowa in the national competition.

However, it was not just the professionals who were in the spotlight. Katherine Schroeder, Marketing Manager for the Dubuque Art Museum, said that children and families also had the opportunity to show off their skills on separate snow towels.

“But often the joy notices that you can do it too,” said Schröder. “So it’s about connecting young people to art by showing that it’s not just something that you can see from a distance, but something that you can be involved in.”

McCarron said that he and other artists hope that their work will inspire the next generation.

“Anyone can do this at home. All you need is an unsuspecting garbage can. Mix the natural snow and pack it in the can and put it on the floor,” said McCarron. “Then get dad’s permission or mom’s permission to use some woodworking tools, chisels and the like.”