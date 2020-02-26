children-day-supports-valley-children’s-clinic-one-dollar-at-a-time

FRESNO, Calif. — One particular dollar can go a very long way to assist Valley Kid’s Medical center. You can be a part of ABC30, The Fresno Bee and Valley Children’s Hospital on March 10, 2020 for the 33rd Annual Children Working day.

Thousands of volunteers will be on avenue corners in the central valley providing special Youngsters Day editions of the Fresno Bee for just 1 greenback.

You can also donate by texting the word GEORGE to 80077. Simply click here for a lot more texting info

Young children Working day has raised additional than 9 million bucks for the medical center due to the fact 1987. Contact (559) 353-7100 for details or study far more right here Click on below for extra Little ones Day info