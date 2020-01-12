Children of “The Return Of Superman” meet Jung Il Woo, Son Dambi and other celebrities at the KBS Entertainment Awards 2019

Loading...

In the January 12 episode of KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman”, the cast met at the 2019 KBS Entertainment Awards.

This week’s episode focused on the reactions of families behind the scenes of the ceremony, as well as their interactions with various celebrities.

Jung Il Woo made a surprise appearance on the show when entering the neighboring waiting room. The fathers could not hide their joy at his sudden appearance, and William said, “Uncle, you are beautiful like me! Who are you?”

“I am Uncle Jung Il Woo,” replied the actor, to whom the children asked: “So, are you a just uncle?”, Because “fair” in Korean sounds like “Jung Il Woo”.

Surprised by their witty comment, Jung Il Woo laughed, giving each child a doll.

Later, William and Bentley wore Elsa and Olaf costumes from the movie “Frozen” and wandered the hallways of the waiting room. Coincidentally, they entered the waiting room of one of the hosts, Son Dambi.

As soon as he saw Son Dambi, William asked, “Are you a princess?” When asked why he had suddenly become shy, William replied, “Because she is pretty.” He asked her. then stretched out a steamed bun as a gift, and she looked back. admiring his kindness and graciously ate the snack.

The kids also met celebrities such as Shin Dong Yup, Kim Sook and the cast of “2 Days & 1 Night” when they finally made their way to the ceremony, and Park Joo Ho was finally able to meet his idol Yoo Jae Suk!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PwsFMgkyJ0 (/ integrated)

“The Return of Superman” is broadcast every Sunday at 9:15 p.m. KST.

