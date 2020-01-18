Children Treated After Plane Spilled Fuel In Los Angeles Schools

An airliner with an engine failure dropped kerosene which fell on dozens of schoolchildren while the plane was making an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport.

The fuel, described by firefighters as a vapor, caused minor skin and lung irritation to 56 children and adults, but no one was rushed to hospital and the only decontamination required was soap and soap. officials said.

Delta Air Lines flight 89 to Shanghai reported an engine problem just minutes after takeoff.

READ MORE: Iran plane crash: arrests made as investigation into downed airliner begins

“Delta 89, heavy, we have compressor chocks on the right engine,” the pilot reported to air traffic control, according to a recording of the radio conversation.

Emergency teams walk between a group of ambulances parked by Park Avenue Elementary School (Scott Varley / The Orange County Register via AP)

A stall, which can be caused by damage to a turbine, either due to a malfunction or sometimes by a bird hitting the engine, reduces engine thrust.

The pilot was asked if he wanted to keep the plane over the ocean to dump fuel, but refused, although it appears he later changed his mind as to whether the plane could land safely by weighing as much as it did.

Fuel spurted from the plane in two lines and descended at noon in the city of Cudahy and neighboring parts of Los Angeles County, about 13 miles east of the airport.

The mist fell on five schools, but all of the injuries were minor and there was no evacuation, said Los Angeles County Fire Department inspector Sky Cornell.

“This is a great sign,” said Mr. Cornell.

#FAA Statement: Incident involving flight 89 of @Delta Air Lines which returned to @flyLAXairport. pic.twitter.com/ayaxYDNOaQ

– The FAA (@FAANews) January 14, 2020

All of the fuel evaporated very quickly and nothing flammable remained in the air or on the ground, he said.

Diego Martinez, a student at Park Avenue Elementary, said that he and his classmates were outside for a physical education class when they saw the plane flying low.

READ MORE: Vegetables Fallen from the Sky in Australia for Wallabies Affected by Fire

“It was very close,” he said.

Shortly thereafter, the air filled with a pungent fuel odor.

“It was very strong, the smell,” said the 12-year-old.

The boy was not sprayed, but some of his friends complained of itching.

Parents and children leave Park Avenue Elementary after kerosene falls on Cudahy’s school (Scott Varley / The Orange County Register via AP)

Some Park Avenue teachers had headaches from the smell, said Antonio Buenabad, regional representative for the United Teachers Los Angeles union.

“They were impatient to come home and shower because the stench was very strong,” he said of the teachers.

Delta Air Lines said the plane had landed safely after releasing fuel, “which was necessary under normal procedure to achieve a safe landing weight”.

The flight path of the FlightAware site showed that the plane took off over the ocean and immediately made a right turn to land and flew over southern California to approach the airport from the east .

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said it is investigating.

“There are special fuel drain procedures for planes operating in and out of any major US airport,” the FAA said in a statement.

“These procedures require fuel to be spilled over designated unpopulated areas, usually at higher altitudes so that the fuel will atomize and disperse before it reaches the ground.”

However, pilots may deviate from the rules in an emergency for safety reasons, said Doug Moss, captain of a retired airline and owner of Nevada-based aviation consultancy AeroPacific Consulting.