Children who bear the brunt of the recent escalation in the Syrian civil war

Children are suffering from the recent escalation of the nine-year civil war in Syria, as civilians face a bleak choice – they must live or die in miserable makeshift camps.

These are the only options as the Syrian government and its Russian supporters beat up the more than 3 million civilians trapped in the opposition’s last enclave in northwest Syria.

“The crisis in northwest Syria is turning into a child protection crisis of unprecedented magnitude. Violence in the past week has forced 6,500 children to flee every day, ”said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore on Saturday.

UNICEF estimates that more than 300,000 people have been displaced and 1.2 million children in need since December.

Mohammad, an 11 year old who likes to learn and would like to become a teacher, is one of these children. He had to flee with his family after a barrel bomb destroyed half of his home in the city of Saraqib in Idlib province. Now he and the family live in poor conditions on a muddy field with open wastewater and barely clean running water

He and his friends, some without proper footwear, play in the brown puddles of water to pass the time. Mohammad told CNN that if he had a wand, he would change his reality.

“I will get rid of the sewage and repair the camp, and I will not let the regime advance in any area or allow air strikes,” he said.

Everything is scarce, including food, water and medicine. Some families have found a place in public institutions such as schools or mosques. Others live in buildings that are practically unfinished construction sites.

“Many simply live in the open air, even in parks, in the middle of heavy rain and in the freezing cold. Access to the most basic services like health, water or sanitation is either very limited or nonexistent, ”said Fore.

Waves of displaced people

Airstrikes and an advance by the Syrian regime have triggered several waves of displaced people.

“We have seen 200 air strikes by the Russian and Syrian regimes, mostly against civilians, in the past three days,” said US Special Representative for Syria, James Jeffrey, on Thursday.

The situation in Idlib was threatening, but the recent escalation has worsened conditions, according to Fuad Issa, founder of Violet, a humanitarian aid organization that helps displaced people in Idlib.

“What is different this time is that the areas where people are fleeing are very overcrowded. The Syrian regime’s military operations are happening very quickly since we had five large waves of internally displaced people a month ago, the last four days ago. ” CNN said on Saturday. “These waves that come from different areas at the same time,” he said.

The recent violence has driven people from several cities along the main highways through the opposition enclave. The Syrian regime announced Thursday that it would take over the opposition-held city of Maraat Al Nouman.

The city of Saraqib, just a few kilometers north of the M5 motorway, is a ghost town. Local activists say civilians are fleeing fear of the regime’s advance. According to White Helmets, the voluntary medical rescue organization in Syria, at least eleven people died in the west of the city of Ariha on Thursday when they attacked a hospital, bakery and residential area.

Almost 800,000 displaced since April

These cities are part of a so-called de-escalation zone that was agreed by Moscow and Ankara in 2018, and the two countries only announced a ceasefire on January 12 that did not end the violence. The Syrian regime and Russia refuse to target civilians and say they target terrorists, indicating the dominance of former Al Qaeda member Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) in the region.

Videos from the area show traffic jams with cars and trucks loaded with entire households on main roads leading north to the Turkish border. Turkey, which has already taken in more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees, has declared that it will not accept any further influx and that military violence against the Syrian regime and its allies can be threatened.

“If the situation in Idlib does not immediately normalize,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech on Friday, “Turkey will not hesitate to do everything that is necessary, including the use of military force.”

More than 790,000 people have been displaced since April, and almost half of these people have fled their homes since December. This emerges from the latest report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

60-year-old Khadija Um Mohammad, who was sitting in front of a tarpaulin covered with blue tarpaulin, said that when air raids hit her house, everything she had worked for disappeared.

“Now my life’s work is gone. You see where we live now, we have nothing, I don’t even have money to buy bread today,” she said.