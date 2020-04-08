Children’s Finals Finals with Most Kids

After season 11, “Modern Family” signing up for good with the hour-long song on ABC today. The closing series is a special pre-rehearsal series, which means fans will have two hours to prepare to say goodbye.

It’s amazing that every show can last more than a decade, but Jimmy Kimmel Put this in perspective for America as a visitor Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Rico Rodriguez and Sarah Hyland.

In a virtual scavenger hunt – when they were coming from their homes – they sent them out to find the largest bottle of alcohol in their home. “That’s right, America,” he said. “Kids from the ‘Modern Family’ are now a normal drinking age. Now do you mind?”

At one point, he assigned them to get something they liked and each of them returned with all the dogs. Nolan, who came last and did not see anyone arrested but even said, “We seem to have caught all the dogs, have we?”

They really did.

Sarah, 18, when the show started as mentioned, is now 29 years old. Ariel is 22 years old and Nolan and Rico are 21 years old, making the world a normal year and making us remember the pilot when he hit it and took the country by storm for 11 years. years.

Prior to the interview, Jimmy thought he might be able to make the kids angry by asking them which members they couldn’t influence over the years. that is, but Ariel closed it almost immediately with a thoughtful response.

“If I didn’t sit next to Nolan and Nolan, I wouldn’t be close to Nolan, but I live near Nolan. I live near Rico and I can talk to Rico. I live near Sarah. “he asked. “I see Ed (O’Neill) because Ed is also somewhere near Ed.”

Sarah immediately says that Ariel has made a “good point” because she doesn’t expect to see him as much. In fact, Nolan said Ed was now in Hawaii. “I love you, are you locked up in your beach house in Hawaii, Ed?” he was a joke. “Poor thing! I hope you get better.”

After acknowledging that no one has seen the finals of this series and hoping to satiate viewers from home, Jimmy asked who was crying during the episode.

“I wanted to hold it for the last shot and then, hearing everyone start talking … where to take the last shot, Ed (O’Neill) suddenly put his arm around me. I’m down to 100 really fast, “Rico said. “They were just pouring water all day.”

Ariel laughs that she “hugged Nolan while she was crying,” while Sarah seemed to be going for an emotoinal thought by now.

Regardless of your current relationship with the show, there’s no denying that “Modern Family” was the biggest TV show of all time, and the audience watched these kids grow up to be people. – big in our eyes.

While its audience is usually about a third of its length (hitting nearly 13 million views a week for the third season), the show is still a cultural show and we hope more people will come forward to just to see how their story ends. And with them will be the four young stars we all loved in the last decade.

“Modern Family” hits it all tonight, beginning with “A modernewewell” at 8 p.m. A one-hour closing ceremony followed at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

