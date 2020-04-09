Children’s rights activist Norah Gibbons dies

Former Tusla president and children’s rights advocate Norah Gibbons has died.

Ms. Gibbons was the first president of the Child and Family Agency from 2014 to 2018 and also director of advocacy at Barnardos for a time.

She was also a member of the Child Abuse Investigation Commission, chaired the Roscommon Child Abuse Investigation and co-chaired the Independent Child Death Review.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan described her as “an exceptional woman who has brought her innate judgment, common sense and humanity to everything she has done.”

“She leaves behind a huge legacy, especially for the children of Ireland,” the minister said in a statement on Thursday.

“During her last illness, Norah continued to work to help others, through her leadership of the independent study on familicides and family homicides. It was typical of her resolute sense of purpose that in the past few weeks she wanted this important work to be completed and I was glad to be able to give her that assurance.

“Throughout her life, she has been a passionate and tireless advocate for children and others in vulnerable situations. First as a social worker and in later roles as Director of Advocacy at Barnardos, she has dedicated her career to improving the lives of others. ”

Minister of Children and Youth, Katherine Zappone, said that Ireland had lost “one of our greatest children’s champions”.

She said Ms. Gibbons was “passionate and tireless in serving children and the state”.

Women’s Aid Ireland described Ms. Gibbons as “an inspiring woman dedicated to social justice and the care, protection and prevention of cruelty to the most vulnerable”.

Ellen O’Malley Dunlop, former president of the National Council of Women of Ireland, said that Mrs. Gibbons “will see a cascade of tears flow to her in pain.”

“Her daycare work was full of compassion and empathy and she left us an incredible legacy in the various reports she submitted on behalf of the state,” she said.

Ms. Gibbons was also the director and president of Alcohol Action Ireland. The organization said that “his exceptional contribution to Irish public life, his passion for tackling inequality and his commitment to improving the lives of so many will be remembered.”

Mrs. Gibbons is survived by her husband Sean, son Miles and daughter Maireas.