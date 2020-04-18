Chilean Oil Company Under the European Order

Six months after a massive public battle for 30 years, Chile’s path to coronavirus is slowly becoming more common in the lab.

But experts say the underlying shame and dissimilarity of those who provoked the revelations.

The equitable war against President Sebastian Pinera and his government on October 18 was triggered by a gradual decline in metro areas in Santiago ahead of rising unhappy wages. and a system whereby the rich are sanctified at the expense of all. tell me.

For the past month, as the road of protest has been on the side of the Santiago area, and other cities such as Valparaiso and Concepcion, have been marching peacefully with carved people from the outside to prevent the development of COVID-19 infection. . ^ E Ha yM.

“The problems, which are currently being banned, remain there,” said Patricio Zapata, an attorney general and a member of the opposition Christian Democratic Party, told AFP.

Faced with a health crisis that left more than 110 dead and over 9,200 infected, Pinera was the wind in its parts.

His test score rose to less than eight in January – with weekly contractions – but again rose to nearly 20.

Chile’s protests erupting in October revealed deep anger over the inequality and cost of living Photo: AFP / CLAUDIO REYES

Probably not good news.

“We are in a state of parenting, and there is a chance that after adulthood, things will go back to the same level” that existed before the riots, said Juan Pablo Director, a professor in the political science department at Catholic University. o San Francisco.

But “it can only go so far as the effects of the crisis are so much that people want to make their claims in order to satisfy basic needs in living terms,” ​​Luna said.

The economic downturn that led to the catastrophic collapse of the International Monetary Fund suggests that countries such as Chile, Ecuador or France “remain under new pressure, even if jobs policy to reduce the risk of COVID-19 is found to be inadequate or inadequate. Love for larger organizations than for people. “

Despite the rising popularity of Pinera, cancer survivors may find that inequality has led to declines in resources that have been largely protected by health, education and pensions since the age of Augusto Pinochet from 1973-1990.

Opponents attack metro centers and bus stations, and target the market in the early days of October: AFP / CLAUDIO REYES

“It is thought that the problem management system may be facing problems in the new system, for example, and in such cases it will be seen that the coronavirus will disappear … which is threatening the government and provoking in a new sense of continuity, ”Luna said.

For Zapata, the end of the Polish political scene is clear: “I don’t see how he can regain the confidence of most,” he said.

Many have criticized the 70-year-old Pinera businessman for failing to attend poor and middle classes in a country that produces macroeconomic figures thanks to the low interest rate , high cost of basic and personal services of a large part of its district. mental health and care.

Pinera has been blamed not only for these shortcomings but for his handling of the riots, as security services have been subjected to criticism by human rights groups.

Then he scored another goal during the mandatory coup, stopping a group of cars over Plaza Italia to take a picture of the current phenomenon.

“He is always making unreasonable mistakes. And I will bring more people to trust in the government,” Luna said.

Pinera is gaining popularity in the region following a decision to hold a referendum on the amendment to the dictatorhip-era constitution, which was filed from April 26 to October 25 following this. paperwork.

But he kept his eyes open for a brief moment of silence.

“I want to end this chapter and we can go back and join the movement for political change, the constitution, (with the people) going live for October,” said 30-year-old Maria Jose Gutierrez a proponent of and support for constitutional amendment.

Zapata does not know how to cause problems to people.

He will “be able to” draw on the strength of communication and co-operation, leading to greater approvals, “said Zapata.

Or the fall of slavery later, “coupled with the realization that health is more important to the poor and preventing more difficult divisions, revitalizing the economy, go back to the old systems. “

.