Chileans on tourist visas rob rich men’s homes in New York, California

Five Chilean nationals have been arrested after securing tourist visas to travel to the United States with a intent to steal from wealthy residents of California and New York.

Chilean nationals Amaro Rosas, Bayron Palta, Fabian Catalan, Juan Rosas and William Pérez were arrested by law enforcement officials in Nassau County, New York, after they were linked to a series of robberies in wealthy Sands Point neighborhoods, Locust Valley, Great. Coll, and Glen Cove.

Chilean nationals are part of a robbery ring that could legally reach the U.S. after securing B-2 tourist visas. Nassau County officials said the five men entered their tourist visas across the U.S.-Mexico border and arrived in southern California before leaving for New York.

When they first arrived in the United States, Nassau County officials said Chilean nationals have robbed homes in the wealthy Beverly Hills, California, neighborhood of some of the country’s richest elites.

Then, after the home was burgled, Nassau County officials said the five men traveled to New York City where they allegedly burst into Long Island homes in four neighborhoods. According to Nassau County officials, Chilean nationals stole watches worth $ 30,000 and $ 8,000 in cash.

Nassau County officials said Chilean nationals gave them false identifications of Argentina and warned that this was the third Chilean group to be arrested for a robbery on Long Island after being allowed to enter the United States legally with a visa. tourist.

The five men are being held without bond.

