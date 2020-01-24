Chiliz creates sport-oriented crypto exchange

divide

Chiliz, a blockchain company based in Malta, is launching a crypto exchange with entertainment and sports brands, according to Cointelegraph. The new exchange takes place on Chiliz.net and will start in February after Fan Token Offerings for Socios.com – a fan voting platform operated by Chiliz Token (CHZ) – have started partner teams.

Customers can use tokens against football teams such as Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, A.S. Roma, Galatasaray, West Ham United and Juventus. Support for the OG Esports fan token, OG, will be added in March.

Chiliz partnered with Binance Chain in May last year. According to Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com, sports fans have an audience of billions and offer a perfect audience to bring blockchain into the mainstream.

“This is the use of blockchain for something that is not payments and that was designed solely for blockchain. We are not replacing something that previously existed. We have created a new use and innovation (fan token, influence, etc.) and use blockchain to support this, ”said Dreyfus.

In other Bitcoin news, a bill in Hawaii, according to CoinDesk, would result in banks keeping crypto for customers. The bill was introduced on January 18 and would allow banks in Hawaii to stick to digital securities, virtual currencies, digital consumer goods, and open blockchain tokens. It was sponsored by Senators Gil Riviere, Sharon Moriwaki, Stanley Chang, Les Ihara and Kurt Fevella.

The bill would essentially allow Hawaiian banks to offer their customers not only general banking services but also digital banking. Depending on the language of the invoice, this would enable a cost-effective, consumer-friendly system that would take effect about 60 days after the invoice was issued. The custodian banks would have to agree on the “source code version” used by the banks, and ambiguities in the articles of association would “be resolved in favor of the customers”.

