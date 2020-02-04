Chilled emergency calls report helicopter crash released

Authorities released a frightening sound from witnesses to the helicopter crash that killed Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others.

The bodies of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last month were released for their families, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website.

Last week, the coroner’s office announced that it had officially identified all nine victims who died in the January 26 crash.

Kobe Bryant. (Getty)

In addition to Bryant, 41, and his daughter, 13, the crash claimed the life of Payton Chester, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Christina Mauser, 38; and the pilot of the helicopter, Ara Zobayan, 50.

The cause of death for all nine victims was classified as a blunt violent trauma, and the mode of death was confirmed as an accident, according to the forensic medical office.

The group was expected to play a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks on the day the helicopter crashed about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

911 callers said the plane was “thick in clouds”

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department released audio of five emergency calls that were received at the time of the fatal crash.

Callers described how they heard a boom and saw flames.

Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter was sitting in the holicopter during the crash. (Instagram)

“It was over my head,” said a caller to the dispatchers. “It’s overcast. I heard a popping and it stopped immediately.”

Another caller said he hadn’t seen the helicopter but heard a crash.

“I’m on the trail, I could hear the plane. I think it was in the clouds,” said the caller. “We couldn’t see it and then we just heard a bang and a dead sound and then I could see the flames.”

Other callers farther from the crash site said they saw a burning hill after the impact.

“A helicopter crashed into a mountain. We heard it and now I’m looking at the flames,” said a caller. “We’re looking at the flames on the hill.”

The investigation The National Transportation Safety Board is trying to determine the cause of the crash and has collected evidence on the spot. The agency said it was investigating the weather as a key factor and asked for photos showing the weather conditions at that time.

Preliminary information suggests that the helicopter crashed quickly before crashing, said NTSB member Jennifer Homendy.

The plane missed the top of the hill six to nine meters after it sank quickly.

“The rate of descent for the helicopter was over 2,000 feet per minute,” said Homendy. “This is a pretty steep descent at high speed.”

A preliminary report of the NTSB crash is expected in the next few days, but the final report will not be available for at least a year, Homendy said.