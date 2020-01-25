Chilling Adventures of Sabrina accidentally makes some dangerous enemies

Image: Diyah Pera / NetflixTV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

If there is one thing that requires a show with a complicated internal mythology that is still being worked out, it was definitely the introduction of an additional set of mythologies!

That’s right, the witches are now fighting the pagans, who immediately offend them in various ways. It is not surprising that the pagans strongly reject this. They don’t attack immediately, but they don’t hold back when they find that the Satanists are almost powerless. Still, it’s hard to understand why this group seems so much worse to them than trying to close their ties with Lucifer. You spent a lot of time and energy last year to dethrone him, and by the end of this episode were you ready to try to see if he would take her back? Why on earth would he take her back? You locked him up. And Zelda, who calls his distance from her power source “petty”, is not exactly true. They literally started praying to someone else!

CAOS thus follows the example of many genre shows. Think Buffy who teamed up with Spike, or the Vampire Diaries that started with Damon as the villain and ended up making him a hero. Or another example that proves that I watch non-vampire shows. Your first season villain becomes your ally as soon as a worse villain appears in season two. But aren’t the pagans that bad yet? Sure, they’ve turned a few people into stone here and there (who hasn’t), but what’s wrong with Sabrina and her friends being so much worse than returning to Lucifer? He tortured them all. It’s not like they put him out of action for no good reason. In addition, the evil pagan vengeance magic involves eating a nice cake in the group. What a terrible group, etc. etc.

It is always bad news for Sabrina, who also has a smash fight with Nick that is clearly imminent. The part where she secretly wants to sleep with Harvey feels like an inexpensive shot – while the laws of Teen Television are undoubtedly requiring reunion there, there has been no sign of either of them asking for the other lately. But it’s a strong direction for the show to let Nick say explicitly that Sabrina wasn’t worth sacrificing for it. He is recovering from the torture. There was little way for Sabrina or the mortal realm to earn what he went through in the first few days after his return.

Her friends are not much better, considering that they are trying to hire the carnival workers without their help. Admittedly, they didn’t exactly know that magic was at work there, but it’s generally a fair bet in this city that the danger will have a supernatural aspect. Now Roz has turned to stone, partly because Hilda underestimated the danger they were in. Her reaction when Harvey appeared out of breath and fearful was somewhat uncharacteristic. Has she ever seen Harvey exaggerate the danger? It is likely that Sabrina could not have helped her anyway, but it was strange to see Hilda pass on such a lukewarm version of events.

Her conflict with Zelda continues to simmer, and not surprisingly, Zelda is enthusiastic about her commitment. That makes perfect sense! Of course, Zelda doesn’t want Hilda to go. The little moment she has before turning to rub her sister speaks volumes. Miranda Otto always does a lot with Zelda’s contradictory nature and tendency to make things worse before she does it better, and this brief moment of heartache spoke volumes.

It’s a somewhat shady episode where the conspiracy sometimes gets in the way of the more natural emotional beats between people going through difficult times, but hey, at least we have Ambrose as a cute fan of hell. Unfortunately, the Spellmans are now in enough trouble that even Lilith may not be able to help them.

