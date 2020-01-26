Chilling Adventures of Sabrina gets stuck in a time loop, but remains largely intact

Image: Diyah Pera / NetflixTV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

The problem with introducing a whole new faction of people to the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina universe is that the different characters we’ve met already have so many competing motivations. Within the coven, people want different things. In hell, people (um, beings?) Want different things. And Lucifer celebrates his newly discovered freedom by romping around and playing tricks on people. Apart from that, the Gentiles now have a number of goals that have nothing to do with internecine warfare among the Satanists.

There are many different sides to keep an eye on, and many points that can be connected so that all actions make sense. Why did the Gentiles make this agreement with the Satanists? If their goal was to use them as blood sacrifices all the time, why should they have three days to fight their strength and devise a defense? Your maneuvering here doesn’t make much sense. They have a historical enemy whom they loathe, who thanks to their superior strength they can wipe out at any time and whose victims are useful for their purposes. Instead, they offer a three-day time slot to think about, and halfway through make it clear that their entire business is worthless. If this show were from the perspective of the Gentiles rather than Sabrina and Co., would this strategy hold together more? Wouldn’t it make more sense for them to leave the answer to what they’re up to more ambiguous so that the chances of the witches joining them are greater?

And Caliban’s decisions are a little confusing too. If he had really only waited 2,000 years for all of this to reappear … would he not have changed history and would not have got stuck in a time loop, for example? Or did something to prevent Sabrina from taking the throne? Having everything happen the same way suggests that he hasn’t seen any personal growth over two millennia.

The breakup of Nick and Sabrina makes a lot more sense and feels pretty deserved. Sabrina has firmly refused to consider the possibility that Nick’s detention has changed him. One of the aspects of Sabrina that has remained constant throughout the show is her absolute belief that things should be the way she wants them to be. It is a frustrating trait! But a credible, all in all – it would not be where it is now, without this unshakable confidence in itself, as wrong as it is from time to time. Of course, Nick has to get out for a while, and Sabrina’s willingness to blame herself for what happens between them is just another sign of why this relationship isn’t working. Sure, it was cruel to say that she wasn’t worth the sacrifice … but as a concept, it doesn’t make him inherently weak or wrong. Locking him up and forcing him to do a cleansing ritual is a bizarre act, considering that he has drug abuse. Sabrina and Ambrose don’t really know that Lucifer’s remains poisoned him at the start of the process, but none of them ask if he should be given a chance to agree to this treatment.

Just as frustrating, but very characteristic, Sabrina and Zelda ignore Hilda’s efforts to point out that something is wrong with her. Maybe Zelda is the one we are used to neglecting Hilda, but Sabrina sees Hilda in dire need, hears her say that something is wrong with her, and then does nothing about it. You are under constant attack! Just because Hilda has the problem, they don’t care about it anymore. And now, of course, her suffering is getting worse because nobody takes the time to help her. She is the most thoughtful character in the series, and in return, of course, people take her for granted.

The biggest question mark at the end, however, is what Lucifer will do next. His enemies are getting stronger and he uses his newfound freedom to play with all the people who were mean to him. But now that everyone has figured out that they can wreak havoc, it makes sense to let their power play. Will he want his daughter’s throne back? He was the one who encouraged her to accept it at all, but circumstances have changed.

