Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: Hell racing is tough

If there’s one thing that has proven to be this season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Lilith will have a lot more fun if she’s on the same page as Sabrina than if she’s trying to undermine her.

The duo works hard to rule hell together. Sabrina is still an amateur on the whole thing. So it’s good to see Lilith set her foot down to call the place “our” kingdom. One of them has to entertain a group of rude, rude kings indefinitely, and the other participates in Run DMC’s cheerleading routines. At some point Lilith will wonder if it is worth working with Sabrina if she continues to save her from ice cream freezers.

Sabrina’s impulsiveness comes into play again in this episode, with her abrupt decision to send Robert Robertson to heaven instead of hell having an immediate impact on Lilith. It was hard not to wonder if there would be a turnaround with him – Sabrina accepts his brief description of what he sold his soul so easily that it seems plausible that we would find out that he was winning his chess for Wrongdoing has used profits or something. But instead, her two options for pulling souls fall into simple categories, one being a gentle old man who thought hell was worth a few glorious years in the chess world, and the other a serial killer. At some point, Sabrina will probably have to make more difficult decisions. If The Good Place taught us something, most people have a variety of good and bad choices.

In the meantime, Sabrina not only arbitrarily changes Lucifer’s soul contracts, but decides that it’s time for a reformation in hell. The choice of this word by the show seems terribly deliberate. We all remember how it went, right? The Catholic Church allowed a peaceful reformation, and then there were no additional problems. She hasn’t made any theses yet, but it seems more than likely that 1) she’ll find a lot she wants to change, and 2) she’ll have to spend a lot more time in hell to find out. Now that the show is done with poor leadership in hell, it will be interesting if Sabrina finds a lot more of it. The positive aspects of her witch nature were usually associated with the spells that she can perform in the mortal world and in her relationship with her aunts. If all three of you can create a church and hell that suits you better, the two sides of your nature will be much closer together.

Talking about her aunts and keeping her up to date with Nick turns out to be a bad choice, as Satan immediately affects her efforts to run the academy as soon as he notices that they are praying to Lilith instead of him , Given how quickly they solve Sabrina’s little soul capsule problem for her, it’s hard to see why she would ever hide things from them. They are pretty capable people!

As it turns out, it is Ambrose and Prudence who actually manage to find and capture Faustus, who has apparently been hiding in a Scottish bubble for 15 years without scissors or a change of clothes. He was either busy reviving some ancient evil, or tried very hard to prevent the resurrection of an ancient evil. The good news is that he’s now with Lucifer to make some plans.

If all of this has been a problem so far, the show has resolved its conflict too quickly. The last finale indicated that there was a serious victim that Nick was trapped in hell, but in two episodes he’s okay and free after only a month (if he’s allergic to shirts). And the risk of freezing traps is so low that there is hardly any tension. Lilith shows up to get Sabrina back so quickly that she is hardly in danger due to a psychological trace that has just been revealed. Does that happen if it gets scratched? The disappearance of Faustus also feels a little too quickly resolved. It’s hardly time to be on the street with Ambrose and Prudence before they go back to jail.

It brings the gang back together to face a new villain, but it would be nice to see the show revive their challenges for a while. Sabrina’s tendency to assert herself can reflect her tenacity, but sometimes it seems like it also reflects the show that clears obstacles.

