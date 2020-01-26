Chilling Adventures of Sabrina requires a few favors and a few hedge witches

Image: Diyah Pera / NetflixTV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

So did Zelda basically put together the neglected crazy witch version of the Avengers? Gryla and the girls turn out to be quite effective when they fight the Gentiles, which allows Sabrina to kidnap Circe and eventually free Roz and Dorcas.

It is a very complete episode. The rescue is complete when the witches win their first victory over the pagans, Hilda’s curse comes to light as a spider woman, and Caliban finally plays a play for Sabrina, as the show has mapped out all season. There is also a pleasing crowd of women who take power for themselves. Instead of throwing her hands up in the air when her first attempt to save Roz fails, Sabrina develops a creative solution. And Prudence, who was often rebellious but has come a long, slow way to act alone, calls on her own help to defend against the Gentiles.

But it is this effort that leads to different results. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has a number of black characters in its core cast, and it exists in our apparent reality, albeit in an elevated version, and yet everyone behaves in a very color-blind way. The show seems to want to take place in a world where a black woman can invite a Haitian Vodou priestess to her school and a white woman can roughly interrupt a ceremony without any racist implications, but it’s difficult to address this aspect to ignore. The entire interaction is played on the surface level, and it is disappointing that the show no longer tries to deal with the subtext of this scene. It’s not like CAOS is a straightforward teenage soap, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t occasionally include a real world perspective, even if the reason given for Zelda’s concern is that Marie is Catholic.

It is not Zelda’s best episode as she refuses Lilith’s request for refuge for reasons that are not entirely clear. Although they all had their differences, Lilith has been helping Sabrina for some time. She is also clearly on the side against Lucifer. Why not take help from someone who still has some level of power and knowledge? And also someone who has a grudge when you are cruel to her!

In the end, Zelda is ready to join Hilda in the Cain pit. The Spellman sisters have a hard time here because Hilda’s instinct, her last hours with Dr. Spending C means attacking him and burying him in spider webs. It’s a really unfortunate end to this relationship, which was otherwise the happiest and least arty of the show. Assuming the Cain pit works as it should, it will have some terrible times ahead.

It’s a sharp contrast to Sabrina who, after a day of feeling bad when she broke up with Nick, decides to cut off all her feelings for him. That’s not how separations work! She doesn’t even give him time to breathe before deciding that it is too painful to continue feeling feelings for Nick. Heartache doesn’t feel good, but theoretically you can at least learn something from it. Has she really never seen Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind? She even goes ahead and does a two-for-one deal, which magically looks … doubtful. We hope the result is that she fell in love with Harvey and Nick.

At the end of the episode, the balance of power shifted on some fronts. Lilith and Faustus consider an alliance, the Gentiles lose one of their most powerful members, and Robin makes the final decision to join the witches. Will everything be enough to stop the Green Man?

