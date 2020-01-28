Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Review: Another Big Showdown

Image: Diyah Pera / NetflixTV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

After going through the worst version of the war with the Gentiles, Sabrina goes through the best version. This time she combines the Unholy Regalia and then uses Ambroses help to return at the right time and stop almost everything that happens.

Since we’ve worked through this before, it’s almost a bit difficult to relive, but this time successfully. With the advantage of foresight and the timely addition of some witch powers, Sabrina quickly reverses the mess that caused the first pass of this timeline. If you pull everyone out of different danger zones and hide them in Dorian’s bar, the team can work out a better plan that will then run without any problems.

In fact, everything is so tidy that the whole thing is completed with plenty of time for several new storylines that will be released at the end of the episode. Blackwood may not be able to kill all Spellmans in this version, but he gets away with his time egg, two children, and poor Agatha. Overall, more than enough to trigger a kind of unholy evil. It’s hard to see Prudence Ambrose blaming everything that happened, but it’s not wrong that failing to take Faustus off if they had a chance was probably a mistake. Any version of a free father Blackwood is dangerous and is unlikely to give them another chance to take him down in the near future.

In the end, you and Nick are the most unhappy. Well, minus the pagans who were poisoned, beheaded, tortured and killed by a witch, and then stabbed. It turns out there is a reason why the Gentiles have not been on the rise for some time – if the witches are not completely powerless, they are more than able to take them over.

This new force is thanks to Zelda, who this time manages to survive her vision of the Nether Empire and use her knowledge to regain the forces of the covenant, to find a new goddess for worship and to save Hilda. She can hold her own, but without her sister she doesn’t do anything and Hilda would never declare her dead. So she doesn’t. There is a certain family resemblance between her and Sabrina in her persistence. At the end of the episode, she formed her covenant in new worship, regained her whole family, and started a new relationship with Mambo Marie (did anyone catch what she called Marie “cozy” in the Nether realm?). Also when Prudence said that Marie came for her own reasons … did Marie know that was the reason? She was terribly patient with Zelda freaking out through her Vodou practice and (panting!) Catholicism.

Picture: Diyah Pera / Netflix

And Sabrina, well, she has to answer the age-old, deeply unfair question: can a woman really have everything? The answer is yes if it collects from a time loop and builds up parallel lives. After seven episodes in which Sabrina was somewhat vague about what she really wanted, this confirms that she really wants to be the Queen of Hell, enough that she would give up her mortal life for it. But the version of her that saw what it’s like to lose the whole family doesn’t care anymore. Of course, she has now created a paradox of time and the whole reality could collapse at any moment, but most importantly, she has the best of both worlds. Ambrose, who acts as her conscience in both possible versions of reality, points out the mistakes in her plans, but you can only warn Sabrina of the consequences. It’s quite difficult to stop them completely.

With this part of the season coming to an end, it’s hard to predict where the show will go from here. The plot was so much about Lucifer’s secret plans that it’s hard to imagine it without him. Are he and Lilith really out of the mix from now on? As Sabrina admits, it is hard to keep Lilith away for a long time, but as long as she is sure of herself, she may be done with Greendale. What can a teenage witch do if she doesn’t have to think about hell?

