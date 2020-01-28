Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes a turn for the worst circumstances

Image: Diyah Pera / NetflixTV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Well, that has to be the highest death toll in an episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina that has ever happened. At the end of the episode, Hilda is still dead, all three strange sisters are Goner, Zelda has been killed again, Robin and Nick are dead, Roz and Theo are about to die, Harvey is dead and Sabrina, Lucifer and Lilith have all been frozen in carbonite , Even Mambo Marie will be released!

Which can only mean one thing. It is time for Ambrose to save the day with his new brothers in arms, the hedge witches. At the last count, he’s the only surviving wizard, the last girl * (* boy) in the episode.

But we will leave the forecast for another day. In the meantime, “The Judas Kiss” lives up to its name and offers a variety of scams. Sabrina helps Lucifer by helping her aunts, Caliban betrays them (obviously), Faustus reveals Lucifer, Agatha reveals her sisters, Robin reveals his family and so on. It’s a lot of treachery! The only betrayal that doesn’t occur is that Sabrina thinks twice about kissing Harvey and hurting him and Roz. The show didn’t really have a chance to delve into the effects of its candle wick cutting ritual, but either way, Roz is still her best friend. Regardless of the current status of her feelings for Harvey, this is still a person she loves whose life she thinks about turning.

All in all, the following deaths are very well connected. The gang faces terrible opportunities, so the show goes through exactly what could happen to those opportunities. Robin can save mortals once, but not a second time. And when Sabrina is deleted from the equation, Ambrose and Prudence have to defend the Spellman household on their own, which is only a lot for two people, especially when they face Faustus, who had a lot more life to come up with tricks to take them out , If there is a worst death here, it could be Prudence who has to hear Agatha say that she killed Dorcas before she kills Agatha herself, and who is then killed by the man she has been trying to kill for a long time , Zelda embarks on a spiritual voyage of discovery to die again immediately because no one is around to stop Faustus.

Picture: Diyah Pera / Netflix

Really, the only part that is not persecuted is that Sabrina is returning to Judas instead of going straight to Pandemonium to give her prize. She has already lost an earlier challenge to do just that. Why should she go back to wave Judas money in front of his face? And why should she give the money for even a second? The concept that Caliban would use tricks to emerge victorious in this competition is by no means unusual – we’ve already seen it, so he wanted to try something out this time. But it seems there were other ways to get him and Sabrina to the same place without, strangely, having to recklessly handle the prey of their victory. Everything is here! She ignored her family to come here. Why shouldn’t she go straight to court?

One of the more cruel traitors could be that Lilith decides to found an heir to take Sabrina off the pitch. It’s not that Lilith has a wide range to choose from at this point – she really wants to find a way to survive, and she is a perfect survivor. In addition, she is at least in contact with Sabrina, what she did and what the conditions of her alliance with Lucifer are. At the end of the episode, when all three are wrapped in carbonite (yes, the show obviously calls it something different, but you can’t make me do it), they look very much like a family, with Lilith as Sabrina’s new stepmother.

Overall, it looks pretty bleak for the group here. Almost as if someone had to use a significant amount of magic to undo what was done here.

Scattering observations