“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” to get a makeup kit from NYX Cosmetics! | Scary Adventures of Sabrina

Cosmetics company NYX launches a makeup kit inspired by Scary Adventures of Sabrina!

The new kit will include an eyeshadow palette with 30 pigmented shadows, two blushes and a blinding highlighter. According to Seventeen, there will also be three new lip kit duos including NYX Soft Matte lip cream, light and dark in color.

“NYX Professional Makeup is delighted to be Netflix’s very first cosmetic partner. Not only will this palette introduce a new high formula to our audience, but it will bring together makeup lovers and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans from around the world. ” Yann Joffredo, President of the NYX Global Brand, told the site. “With this limited edition collection, Netflix and NYX Professional Makeup are pushing the boundaries of fandom at the intersection of beauty and entertainment.”

The NYX makeup palette is even approved by one of the makeup artists at the salon.

“Fans will love this collaboration because it’s true to the show when it comes to shade names and colors, it was designed to be easy to use and create the looks you love from the show,” Candice Stafford-Bridge said.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina x NYX palette will be available for $ 35 and the lip kits will be $ 12. They will be available for purchase at ULTA and NYX professional makeup stores worldwide starting TOMORROW (January 21)!

