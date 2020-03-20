Chimpan A launch trailer forward of new album

Chimpan A, the electronica inspired prog duo comprising Magenta’s Rob Reed and former Story’s singer Steve Balsamo, have released a trailer video clip forward of the band’s new album The Empathy Device. You can observe the trailer in entire down below.

The Empathy Machine will be released on April 10 through Tigermoth Records. The band released their self-titled debut album in 2006.

“We have been operating on this album now for an astounding 14 decades, because the primary album again in 2006,” Balsamo tells Prog.

“It can be been different,” adds Reed. “Typically you seem back on a document with some regrets around time. We’ve been able to park the file for months at a time, and when you arrive back again , you can see the flaws, but there has to be a time when you eventually say… It’s done’.

“It could be a machine in the long run that will be able to record how we are feeling,” Balsamo clarifies of the album title. “That was the major topic.

“t’s a type of virtual actuality that can mess with your complete way of pondering, and can provide up your deepest, darkest desires. Digitally!” provides Reed.

Balsamo and Reed are joined on The Empathy Equipment by vocalists Christina Booth, Kirstie Roberts and Rosalie Deighton, soprano Shan Cothi, Tony Dallas on spoken phrase, cellist Rachel Mari Kimba and drummer Steve Roberts.

Total tracklisting is:

1. The Earth Via My Eyes

2. It really is So Serious

3. Stars

4. Speed Of Appreciate

5. Scream

6. The Calling

7. Jack

