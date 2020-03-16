China accuses U.S. military laboratory of making coronavirus

The Chinese Communist Party continues its bizarre, sinister propaganda campaign to shift the blame for coronavirus in the United States with a write to state management Global Times On Sunday, he suggested that the disease was created by a U.S. Army research laboratory.

The U.S. government has presented “severe representations” with the Chinese embassy on the former foreign ministry spokesman Lijan Zhao, the driving force behind American-origin conspiracy theories on Wuhan virus. .

The Global Times On Sunday he proposed a conspiracy theory that reversed the long-standing dark suspicions that have been swirled by the Infectious Disease Lab near Wuhan, which some suspects (without any evidence so far) may have accidentally or deliberately released the virus from. , as a medical research went wrong. or a deliberately adapted bio-weapon

The latest mutation in Chinese propaganda simply flies those theories and applies them to a U.S. Army installation in Fort Detrick, Maryland:

Fort Detrick’s lab, which manages material that causes high-level diseases, such as Ebola, in Fredrick, Maryland was closed after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a cease and desist order to the organization in July 2019 according to local media. .

The suspension was due to a variety of causes, including the follow-up to local procedures and the lack of regular prescription training for biocontainment laboratory workers. The laboratory’s wastewater decontamination system also did not meet the standards set by the Federal Select Agent Program, according to the media.

The lab, which was closed more than half a year ago, recently came to the public’s attention when a request made on the White House’s website on March 10 showed some overlap between the closure and the COVID-19 outbreak.

For example, a “large-scale flu” killed more than 10,000 people in the United States in August 2019 following the closure; and the COVID-19 epidemic broke out worldwide in February 2020 after the United States hosted event 201 – A Global Pandemic Exercise – in October 2019.

The petition also noted that many reports in English about the closure of Fort Detrick were suppressed in the deterioration of the COVID-19 pandemic, and raised suspicions about the laboratory’s relationship with the new coronavirus.

The petitioners urged the US government to publish the actual reason for the closure of the laboratory and to clarify if the laboratory was related to the new coronavirus and if there was a virus leak.

The Global Times He cited some “Chinese netizens” who seemed very excited about this theory, but also noted the “petition” for which he has only 400 signatures; a number that the Communist Party propagandists may have thought impressive, but in reality it is ridiculous. small, especially since China is probably doing its best to increase the number of signatories.

The article concluded with quotes from some Chinese scholars who honored the Beijing propaganda campaign to make the United States look like the secretly secretive party over the coronavirus epidemic over. that China, which unquestionably endangered the whole world. deleting the first politically inconvenient reports on the dangerous virus.

On Friday, the United States chief ambassador to Asia David Stilwell called on Chinese ambassador Cui Tiankai to submit “severe representations” against Chinese Foreign Minister’s spokesman Zhao Lijian to disseminate theories. coronavirus conspiracy.

“China is trying to deflect criticism for its role in launching a global pandemic and not to tell the world. Spreading conspiracy theories is dangerous and ridiculous. We wanted to show the government that we will not tolerate it, for the benefit of the Chinese people.” and from the world, “said a U.S. Department of State official quoted by the Free Hong Kong Press (HKFP).

The HKFP noted that China is not the only misinformation that spreads coronavirus misinformation:

U.S. officials have told AFP that Russia had systematically disseminated misinformation in an attempt to tarnish American reputation, with coordinated Facebook and Twitter posts suggesting that the United States was behind the new coronavirus.

Russia has denied responsibility for the social media effort, which was recalled by the former Soviet Union’s campaign in the 1980’s to link HIV to the United States government.

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has written the World Health Organization to urge an inquiry into the “biological war against humanity”, questioning why U.S. adversaries from China and Iran have have been so affected.

On Sunday, MarketWatch quoted analysts as saying that China’s short-term goal is to simply flood the waters internationally while in a concerted effort to ward off Beijing’s domestic anger.

These analysts doubted that conspiracy theories would find much buzz in the civilized world, but could be swallowed up by Chinese citizens who either support the communist regime or make an excuse to silence critics because they understand that it is very dangerous, especially at a time when the Chinese. officers are paranoid about the threat to their power over the epidemic.

MarketWatch executive Bill Bishop wondered if Chinese propaganda efforts could be part of an opportunistic game to create and deepen a global recession, which would be of great help to the current Chinese economy. .

“The previous disasters led by the Communist Party in China since 1949 did not really extend beyond the borders of the PRC in a significant way. Not this time,” said Bishop.