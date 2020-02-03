China admits & # 39; shortcomings & # 39; when the death toll of coronavirus reaches 425

% MINIFYHTMLd4261e4212dd8d230222823cc93cf6e211%

The death toll in China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak that originated in the central city of Wuhan rose to at least 425 on Monday, as China admitted “deficiencies and difficulties, quot” in its response to the outbreak.

The National Health Commission said there were 64 new deaths on Monday, the largest daily increase since the virus was first discovered in Wuhan at the end of last year. The city and the surrounding Hubei province, which have been effectively isolated from the rest of the country for more than a week.

Now there are 20,438 people confirmed who have the infection.

Plus:

Other countries are rushing to evacuate their citizens from Hubei Province and the capital, Wuhan, while many have also imposed extraordinary travel restrictions on travelers to and from China.

About 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries, and the United States reported the second case-to-person transfer on Monday.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, February 4

Australian evacuees from Wuhan arrive on Christmas Island

A plane loaded with Australians evacuated from Wuhan arrived in the Indian Ocean territory on Christmas Island, where they were quarantined for two weeks to prevent the virus from spreading, local media reported Tuesday.

The aircraft with 243 passengers, 14 crew members, four pilots and officials from the Ministry of Health first landed at a military airbase about 1200 kilometers north of Perth, before being transferred to Christmas Island, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in two smaller aircraft. ) reported.

The first of the flights rented landed on Christmas Island at 9:01 PM (2:01 PM GMT) on Monday, ABC added. Officials were not immediately available to confirm the arrival of the second charter flight.

Russia postpones the annual investment forum for fear of coronavirus

Russia is postponing an annual investment forum in the city of Sochi, in the Black Sea, scheduled for next week due to concerns about coronavirus, a government order said.

The Russian Investment Forum, which was attended by a number of senior officials and foreign investors, took place from 12 to 14 February. The government order did not say when it would take place.

United Airlines has accelerated the suspension of its flights to China (File: Chris Helgren / Reuters)

United Airlines suspends flights from mainland China to the United States a day earlier

United Airlines said Monday that it will promote its temporary suspension of flights to the United States from mainland China between one day and Tuesday.

The airline, the last US airline that is still operating flights in China, said on Friday that it was planning to fly its last flight out of China on Wednesday due to the corona virus outbreak.

Delta Air Lines suspended flights this weekend, while American Airlines ended its flights from mainland China on Friday. United said Monday that it is still planning to resume flights to and from China on March 28.

The World Bank is calling for a worldwide effort against the virus

On Monday, the World Bank called on countries to intensify their programs to fight the new coronavirus outbreak and said it was considering mobilizing its own resources against the disease.

“We call on all countries to strengthen their health surveillance and response systems, which is essential to limit the spread of these and any future outbreaks,” the institution said in a statement.

He added that he was evaluating financial and technical resources that could be deployed quickly to support affected countries and ways to speed up the international response.

