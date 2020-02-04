China admits that the response to the corona virus is “flawed.”

BEIJING – China’s top management admitted “shortcomings and difficulties” in its response to the coronavirus outbreak on Monday, when state media reported that a new hospital was starting to take patients to the epicenter of the crisis at a rapid pace.

Fifty-seven new deaths were confirmed on Monday – the largest daily increase since the virus was discovered in downtown Wuhan late last year.

The death toll in China was 361. This exceeded the 349 deaths in mainland China due to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2002-03, which eventually killed nearly 800 people.

The Beijing government nevertheless hit the United States because of its “panic” response to the coronavirus, including a ban on foreigners who were recently in China.

The virus has spread to more than 20 countries to date, and several other nations have adopted similarly stringent regulations.

The World Health Organization has declared the crisis a global health emergency, and the first foreign death from the virus was confirmed in the Philippines on Sunday.

According to the Xinhua official news agency, the Standing Committee of the Chinese elite political bureau called for improvements to the “national emergency management system” after “deficiencies and difficulties in responding to the epidemic” had emerged.

“It is necessary to strengthen market surveillance, to consistently ban illegal wildlife markets and trade, and to act hard against them,” he added.

The government also said that it “desperately” needs medical equipment and surgical masks, protective suits, and goggles to control the outbreak.

Authorities in provinces where more than 300 million people live – including Guangdong, the country’s most populous city – have ordered everyone to wear public masks to contain the virus.

According to Tian Yulong, spokesman for the industry department, factories in which around 20 million masks can be produced every day are only 60 to 70 percent full. Supply and demand balance remained unchanged due to the New Year break on the moon.

Tian said the authorities were taking steps to introduce masks from Europe, Japan, and the United States, while the State Department said countries like South Korea, Japan, Kazakhstan, and Hungary had donated medical care.

All but one of the 57 new deaths reported on Monday occurred in Wuhan and the rest of Hubei Province, most of which have been banned for almost two weeks.

With 17,200 confirmed infections, the mortality rate for the new corona virus is 2.1 percent, compared to 9.6 percent for SARS.

In Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have jumped from humans to animals in a market, the authorities raced to build two new hospitals to treat the infected.

The first of these – a 1,000-bed facility – “started” on Monday, the Volkszeitung reports, only 10 days after construction began, but no details about the number of patients were given.

The second hospital is scheduled to open later this week.

The virus is taking an increasing economic toll, shutting down companies, slowing international travel, and affecting the production lines of major global brands.

The Shanghai stock market fell nearly 8 percent on the first day of trading since Monday’s holiday, as investors made up for last week’s global pullout.

In Wuhan, which has turned from a busy industrial center to a ghost town, residents are very afraid of getting the virus.

The city’s medical facilities were overcrowded. Xinhua reported that 68 medical teams with 8,300 employees were sent to Hubei.

The industrial city of Wenzhou, 800 km east of Wuhan, was closed by 9 million people on Sunday.

The virus coincided with the lunar New Year when hundreds of millions of people travel through the country for family gatherings.

Originally planned to end last Friday, the holiday was extended by three days to give the authorities more time to deal with the crisis.

However, some major cities – including Shanghai – have expanded it again, and many schools and universities have postponed the start of new semesters.

Road traffic on Sunday, when hundreds of millions of people should have returned to their work cities, has decreased by 80 percent, the Ministry of Transport said.

According to Xinhua, train travel was 74 percent lower than last year and air travel was down a fifth.

Many companies offered employees the opportunity to work from home or postpone travel, or simply remained closed.

Many nations have evacuated hundreds of their citizens from China – some have forced them back into quarantine – and more and more airlines are canceling their flights to the mainland.

China’s State Department criticized Monday that the United States was among the first to evacuate nationals without providing “substantial aid” to China.

The US actions have “panicked,” said spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

Mongolia, Russia and Nepal have closed their land borders, while semi-autonomous Hong Kong announced on Monday the closure of all but two land crossings.

Also on Monday, the Cruise Lines International Association, which represents some of the world’s largest shipping companies, will refuse boarding to passengers and crew members who have recently traveled to China.