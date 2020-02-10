China advances to the finals of the women’s Olympic qualification tournament

SYDNEY – The Chinese women’s soccer team won two consecutive games in the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament after being quarantined in an Australian hotel for almost two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

China scored five goals in the first half in Monday’s 5-0 win over Taiwan and won 6-1 in Thailand’s Asian qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics last Friday. Australia celebrated a 6-0 win over Thailand after their first 7-0 win over Taiwan.

China and Australia will meet on Thursday to take first place in Group B. Both teams already have the assurance that they can play two home and away games against the two best teams in Group A at the Olympic Games.

Tang Jiali opened the goal against Taiwan in the fifth minute, before Wu Haiyan’s goal in the 25th minute triggered a four-goal shot in 10 minutes, including a pair by Wang Shanshan, to take control of the game.

Jia Xiuquan, head coach of the Chinese women’s team, was impressed by the victories.

“We have had some difficulties since we arrived here in Australia,” said Jia of the Australian Associated Press. “The team is not in the best shape, but we are mental and able to work in a team.”

China should host the qualifiers in Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus outbreak, and then in Nanjing before the tournament was moved to Australia for health and safety reasons.

The crew and staff spent almost two weeks in a hotel in Brisbane, Queensland, before arriving in Sydney on the eve of their game against Thailand.

Four Chinese players stayed at home, including Asian Football Confederation Player of the Year 2018, Wang Shuang.

The virus outbreak that started in China has infected more than 40,600 people worldwide. China reported 908 deaths out of 40,171 confirmed cases on the mainland. Outside of mainland China, more than 440 cases have been confirmed, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.