China announces an additional $ 30 million in funding for the WHO

China said Thursday that it will donate another $ 30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is seeking over $ 1 billion to finance its battle against the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 185,000 people worldwide. .

The donation aimed to support the global fight against COVID-19, in particular by strengthening health systems in developing countries, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said. He noted that China had already donated $ 20 million to WHO on March 11.

“At this crucial moment, supporting WHO is supporting multilateralism and global solidarity,” Hua said on Twitter.

The pledge comes about a week after US President Donald Trump announced that US funding would be halted while Washington examined WHO’s role “in serious mismanagement and covering the spread of the coronavirus.” The review, he said, could take 60 to 90 days.

Trump accused the Geneva-based organization of promoting Chinese “misinformation” about the virus, which emerged in the central city of Wuhan last year.

On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its decision.

“I hope the United States believes it is an important investment, not only to help others, but also for the safety of the United States,” said Tedros during a virtual briefing.

US contributions from Congress

In 2019, the United States contributed more than $ 400 million to WHO, equivalent to about 15% of the organization’s budget.

The organization’s 2020-21 budget, approved by health ministers last May, amounts to nearly $ 4.85 billion in total and represents a 9% increase over the previous two-year period.

WATCH | WHO’s Dr. Mike Ryan rejects the U.S. request:

The World Health Organization defended its management of the coronavirus epidemic after President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. funding for the organization. 02:55

Trump’s announcement sparked international condemnation, arriving as it did just over a month after WHO declared the spread of the coronavirus a pandemic, and it is feared that it may impact other global health efforts. The United States provides WHO with several hundred million dollars annually in voluntary funding related to specific programs such as polio eradication, vaccine-preventable diseases, HIV and hepatitis, tuberculosis and maternal health and neonatal.

He also organized another potential fight on Capitol Hill in Washington.

After Trump made his announcement, Democratic Chamber spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said that “it is dangerous, illegal and will be quickly put to the test”.

Democrats in the House on Thursday accused the Trump administration of seeking WHO “scapegoat” and urged an immediate reinstatement of funding, according to a letter seen by Reuters Thursday.

“This policy is deeply misguided and appears to be an effort to reproach the WHO in order to divert attention from your administration’s poorly managed and politicized response to the pandemic,” said the letter, led by the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee. Eliot Engel is signed by all 26 of the panel’s democratic members.

The United States Congress controls federal spending and could pass legislation to secure funding for the WHO. However, to become law he would need to get enough support, even from the Republican-led Senate, not only to pass but to overcome a probable veto.